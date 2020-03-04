Um, don't freak out, but a recent night out in Tennessee has some fans thinking The Bachelor finalist Hannah Ann Sluss is dating Josh Dobbs, a quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Barstool Sports, Sluss reportedly attended the Tennessee Volunteers basketball game against the Florida Gators on Feb. 29 and was seen hanging with Dobbs at the game. Sluss also posted a picture of herself posing between Dobbs and former football player Todd Kelly Jr. to her Instagram Story that day alongside the caption, "We go way back."

After the game Kelly, Dobbs, and Sluss reportedly headed to popular Knoxville bar Barley's. It was there that multiple fans caught images of Dobbs and Sluss chatting. In one picture posted by Reddit user u/nikilily, Dobbs can be seen wrapping his arms around Sluss from behind and seemingly bending down to whisper something in her ear. Obviously, the two really could just be old friends hanging out at a bar together. Friends give friends hugs from behind, right!? But according to Bachelor Nation guru Reality Steve, word on the street is that it might have been more than a friendly hang.

"Now these are unconfirmed reports, but I kept hearing all night on Saturday that people said they were all over each other and making out," he wrote. "Like I said, unconfirmed reports and anyone can say that without providing any proof. Nobody ever did." (Elite Daily reached out to Sluss and a rep for Dobbs for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

No matter what's actually going on between Sluss and Dobbs, Bachelor Nation fans had some strong opinions on the photos of them out together. Many fans on Reddit were happy for Sluss. "Rooting for Hannah Ann," wrote one Reddit user under u/nikilily's photo. "Good for her. After looking like a third wheel, she deserves happiness. I know that the thinking is that she was probably relieved to be f2, it still must hurt to be overlooked so much and for Peter’s parents to like Madison more." Another wrote, "I feel so relieved for [Hannah Ann] that she didn’t end up with Peter." Another dubbed Sluss the real chamption, saying, "Hannah Ann got an NFL player [Josh Dobbs] and Madison got F*cking Pete , i think Hannah Ann won this season."

But others weren't convinced that the pictures really meant anything. "Meh, my guy friends hug me like that and I hug my guy friends like that," wrote one user. "I’m not sold that it’s anything yet"

I guess all there's left to do is wait and see.