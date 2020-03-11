Clare Crawley might be the next Bachelorette, but Hannah Ann Sluss is the franchise's reigning queen. After Peter Weber ended their engagement one month after leaving Australia, she appeared on The Bachelor's "After the Final Rose" reunion on March 10 to give her ex a piece of her mind. It was... how can I put this lightly? Perfect. Hannah Ann's breakup speech should be remixed into a motivational jam for spin classes. It should be printed on posters and sold in cute Etsy shops so you can hang this inspo above your bed. You should absolutely listen to it on a loop to rev yourself up before dumping the lackluster, lying fiancé you met on a reality show. (Or, you know, the dude you met on Hinge who promised he'd love you forever, but then couldn't be bothered to respond to your texts. Same thing.)

In honor of this absolute queen, I rounded up all the iconic gems she delivered during the Bachelor finale — both during her breakup and during her tense reunion with her ex. Please feel free to refer to this list of killer one-liners any time you need a confidence boost. Bookmark this page for inspiration before your next breakup. Hannah Ann's a wise woman.

1. When Hannah Ann Did Alllll The Emotional Labor For Peter

"Sorry for what? For not being man enough to follow through with your words? For not being true to your words? For not being true to your feelings? Is that what you're sorry for?"

2. When She Reminded Him What He Did

"You took the most precious moment that I could ever imagine away from me because you just selfishly did not want me to walk away."

3. When She Explained Her Standards

"I just need someone who is going to be true to their words. Not be torn and conflicted 90% of the time. Cause it's affected a lot of people."

4. When She Returned The Engagement Ring

"I don't need anything more from you. You've done enough damage. I'm done. Here's this. We're done."

5. When She Was Confused About Why He Was Still Speaking

"What? Peter? Peter, I'm telling you, your words, you can't be true to them, so why would I hear you out any more? OK? I feel betrayed enough. You betrayed me. And you know it. Right? See? That's all I need to hear. And I'll be able to move forward knowing that you've owned up to it."

6. When She Delivered This Perfect Burn

"I'm going to get my life back on track now, where it originally was before."

7. When Hannah Ann Reminded Peter Of Her Strength

"You know, I'm strong, and I'm going to be my own rock throughout this. You don't have to worry about me."

8. When She Called Him Out For Disrespecting Her

"You know that I can talk things out, and that I am always open and honest, and you know that if you had sat me down and had an honest conversation, exactly where your head and mine was at, during that week, you know that my instincts would have picked up on that you were not ready for a commitment with me. You know I would've — you know that the outcome would've been different. You know that deep down. And that's the most hurtful part, that you didn't respect me enough to sit and have that open conversation with me. You didn't tell me exactly where your heart was at, prior to me saying yes to something that I had no idea what I walking into."

9. When She Put Him On Blast

"Peter, I mean, we've been through a lot together, and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her. So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to."

10. When She Dropped This Iconic Line That Bachelor Nation Will Remember Forever

"So a word of advice? If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."

I think The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez said it best:

If Hannah Ann ever wants to take a break from modeling and reality TV, just saying, she'd have a killer career ghostwriting breakup speeches.