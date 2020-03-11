After The Bachelor's shocking conclusion on the Season 24 finale, it's honestly just a relief the drama is (hopefully) over for now. Pilot Peter Weber proposed to model Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison Prewett voluntarily left the show due to what she believed to be their incompatibility. A month after Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, he broke up with her because of the feelings he still had for Madison. But just because their relationship didn't work out, doesn't mean Hannah Ann Sluss’ engagement ring wasn't absolutely gorgeous. The enormous Neil Lane rock was impossible to miss — the size, the shape, the way it sparkled in the light. According to Kathryn Money, Vice President of Strategy and Merchandising for Brilliant Earth jewelry, Hannah Ann's ring has so many luxe details.

"[The] ring features an estimated 3-3.5 carat pear-shaped diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and set on diamond-adorned platinum or white gold band," Money tells Elite Daily. "Her ring also features surprise diamond details in the gallery, a trend we've seen couples increasingly embrace over the last year." But before you start sending your partner screenshots, it's worth noting that the estimated price tag is, well, pretty steep. "Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond, we estimate the ring’s cost at $40,000-$80,000 USD."

Since many different factors affect the cost of an engagement ring (the stone type, size, clarity, quality, color), in addition to the band material, prices can vary immensely depending on your personal preferences. The good news is that there are plenty of stunning engagement rings out there with a similar look as Hannah Ann's at every price point. Here are a few options.

1. Enchanted Disney Ariel Engagement Ring Enchanted Disney Ariel 1 CT. T.W. Pear-Shaped Diamond Double Frame Shell Engagement Ring $2,999.99 | Zales SEE NOW ON ZALES This one-carat pear-shaped diamond ring with an intricate band set in white gold could be the perfect one for you.

2. De Couer Diamond Halo Engagement Ring De Couer 10k Gold 1/3ct TDW Diamond Halo Engagement Ring $728.54 | Overstock SEE ON OVERSTOCK This sparkly beauty comes with a center diamond, surrounded by a dreamy halo of even more diamonds set in 10K white gold.

3. Waverly Diamond Ring Waverly Diamond Ring (1/2 ct. tw.) with 1.00 Carat Pear Diamond $5,010 | Brilliant Earth SEE ON BRILLIANT EARTH Similar to the first ring, the center stone on this piece is also one carat surrounded by smaller diamonds. Yes, please.

4. North Star Platinum Diamond Ring North Star Ring with 3.02 Carat Oval Diamond $52,540 | Brilliant Earth SEE ON BRILLIANT EARTH The band on this baby is made from platinum, a naturally occurring metal almost 30 times rarer than gold. With the addition of a three-carat oval diamond, the hefty price tag of this ring reflects the quality of its materials.

5. Neil Lane Marquise Bridal Engagement Ring Neil Lane Bridal Engagement Ring 1-1/8 ct tw Marquise 14K Gold $3,499.99 | Jared SEE ON NEIL LANE If an elaborate setting is more your style, this intricately carved engagement ring by Neil Lane (who designs all the Bachelor franchise rings) won't disappoint.

6. Vintage Moissanite Engagement Ring Set Vintage Moissanite Engagement Ring Set $890.40 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY If you're on a tight budget, it may be a good idea to consider other gemstone options. This vintage-inspired ring set features stone made from moissanite, a diamond-like gem.

7. Sterling Silver Halo Wedding Ring 1.5 ctw Pear Halo Promise Ring, Halo Wedding Ring, Man Made Diamond Simulants, Half Eternity Ring, Engagement Ring, Sterling Silver $119.97 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY There are a variety of man-made stones (diamond simulants like moissanite and white topaz), and cost-conscious materials (like sterling silver) that can really bring down the price of an engagement ring. This one from Etsy is a great example of how affordable a glamorous silhouette can be.

8. 2.68 Carat Pear-Shaped Pave Engagement Ring 2.68 CARAT PEAR SHAPED PAVE ENGAGEMENT RING IN 14K WHITE GOLD $10,390 | James Allen SEE ON JAMES ALLEN This ring is a lovely blend of contemporary elegance and traditional flare. Boasting a natural diamond that's over two-and-a-half carats, it's simple, sizeable, and timeless.

9. 3.5 Carat Pear Cut Diamond Engagement Ring 3.5 Carat F VS2 Pear Cut Diamond Engagement Ring - 14K White Gold Ring $13,800 | Best Brilliance SEE ON BEST BRILLIANCE This three-and-a- half carat diamond ring has a quality rating of VS2, meaning the stone has some inclusions (imperfections). However, these imperfections are present in most natural stones (including diamonds) and usually aren't visible to the naked eye. So, you'd get a huge stone (the same estimated size as Hannah Ann's) for a fraction of the price.