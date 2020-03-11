Hannah Ann Sluss briefly became Peter Weber's co-pilot in love when the Bachelor proposed in Australia — but then, in a shocking twist, Peter broke off his engagement just a month later. So now fans are desperate to know, what's going on with Hannah Ann? Is she single after The Bachelor? There's no set timeline for healing from heartbreak, and it would be understandable if she were taking some time for herself before jumping back into the dating pool. However, there's actually some evidence she may be exploring something post-Peter.

On Feb. 29, Hannah Ann was spotted with Josh Dobbs, a quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, at the Tennessee Volunteers basketball game against the Florida Gators. That same day, she posted a photo of herself, Josh, and former football player Todd Kelly Jr. to her Instagram Story, captioning it, "We go way back." That night, the trio reportedly hit up the popular Knoxville, Tennessee, bar Barley's, where a Reddit user snapped a photo of the Bachelor star and Josh looking pretty cozy. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Hannah Ann and Josh for comment on the outing and did not hear back.)

Todd also posted a photo of the trio smiling together on March 1, wearing the same outfits from the Reddit user's photo. The former footballer tagged the location as Thompson-Boling Arena, where the Tennessee Volunteers basketball game was played, and Hannah Ann was quick to comment, "AYEEE!!!! Had the best time with my favorite Knoxville superstars!!!" Though the caption doesn't imply anything romantic, it seems worth noting Josh's arm is around Hannah Ann... Do with that information what you will.

It's not clear whether Hannah Ann and Josh are actually an item, but what fans do know is that she and Pilot Pete are done. Though Hannah Ann (and Peter's mom Barb, of course) seemed thrilled with Peter's Australia proposal, you could immediately sense some bad vibes when the two sat down together a month after getting engaged.

In a tearful speech, Peter apologized, saying he had lingering feeling for Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann let him have it. "What are you sorry for?" she asked. "For not being man enough to follow through with your words? For not being true with your feelings? Is that what you're sorry for?" Mic. Drop.

Their reunion on "After the Final Rose" was even more dramatic, if that's possible. Though Peter claimed he really did love her when he popped the question, Hannah Ann wasn't looking for excuses. "What would’ve been appropriate is, prior to an engagement, you told me the full extent of where your heart and head were at," she pointed out, later adding: "Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man." So, has Hannah Ann now found her version of a "real man"? Only time will tell.