Between Peter Weber's drastically changing decisions and his family's intense involvement, fans knew the end of his Bachelor season would be unlike any other. But still, when his mom and ex-girlfriend (now maybe-girlfriend again) started getting into on "After the Final Rose," viewers were absolutely shook by the drama. Truly, Madison Prewett and Barbara Weber's fight on The Bachelor finale is the stuff of reality television dreams.

After watching Barbara "Barbs" Weber make endless faces throughout Peter's breakup with Hannah and, later, his reconciliation with Madison, it was clear things were going to get intense, but no one was ready for what went down when the newly reinstated couple was called into The Hot Seat and Peter's parents got involved.

It was very clear from the start of the finale that the Webers were strongly #TeamHannaAnn. "When I met Madison, it was a rocky road," Barbara said to the live audience. "We waited three hours to meet her and she didn't apologize." Barbs then brought up her conversation with Madison in Australia, saying she didn't think Madison seemed as into her son as Peter was into her.

Madison held her composure as Mama Weber spoke her mind, but after the commercial break, things got truly wild between the two women.

Despite Peter's mother saying she wasn't impressed with Madison, the 23-year-old gave Barbara the benefit of the doubt by saying, "I'm not a mom ... but I know I have love and respect for Peter, so I have love and respect for Peter's family, and I will never say a negative word about anyone."

ABC

Though Peter begged his parents to give Madison a chance, Barb, was not ready to do so. "We want the best for him," she said, emphasizing that while Hannah Ann "gave her heart to Peter," Madison didn't.

Madison then went on to say that despite all of the drama, this wasn't just Peter's journey. Going into the series, everyone is (hopefully) looking for love, so Madi felt she needed to find her own way.

When Chris asked how the family can move forward, since the two obviously want to be together, Peter's mother they even more shade, saying, "He's gonna have to fail to succeed. Everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work."

The entire audience then started booing, and Peter responded: "I'm telling you, I love Madison, and that should be enough."

Trying to get some control over his show, Chris Harrison asked Peter's dad his thoughts. At that moment, Peter's mom leaned over to whisper to Peter's dad, reportedly saying, "Di algo mal también, ayúdame" in Spanish, which translates in English to: "Say something bad too. Help me." Peter Sr. did weigh in with his concerns about Madi, though he didn't go ham like his wife did.

After yet another awkward silence, Chris Harrison pulled things back from the Weber parents by wishing the happy(?) couple the best, and likely internally praying the upcoming Bachelorette season will be a little less off-book.