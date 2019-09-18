Love is in the air! Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty got engaged in the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, airing Tuesday, Sept. 17, making TV history by becoming the first same-sex couple to get date and get engaged on any Bachelor franchise. Fittingly, Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty's engagement rings are unique and totally gorgeous — and they each represent the reality stars' personalities beautifully.

Following Bachelor tradition, both rings were designed by jeweler Neil Lane. This year, the show ended with three engagements and four diamond rings, which the jeweler told People was a surprise that threw him slightly for a loop. However, he rose to the challenge.

“I loved that three couples found love in paradise, and I thought it was wonderful that both Demi and Kristian ultimately wanted to propose to each other, but I really had to figure out how to make their engagement rings different and truly special!" he said.

Demi proposed to Kristian on the beach in Mexico with a 2-carat emerald-cut diamond set sideways with a platinum, split-shank band covered with 48 additional round diamonds.

“It has timeless elegance and it fit [Kristian's] personality, beautiful and with presence,” Lane told People.

While Demi left Mexico without a ring on her finger, Kristian proposed back on "After the Final Rose," also airing Tuesday, Sept. 17, with another Neil Lane sparkler.

Demi received a 2.25-carat square-cut diamond on a platinum band set with more than 100 smaller diamonds on three sides of the ring.

“Like Demi and Kristian’s relationship, the rings are similar in their foundation but different in their styles,” Lane explained to People. “The rings symbolize them.”

With matching platinum settings, angular shapes, and pavé diamond bands, the rings complement each other well. Both rings are inscribed with Lane's signature. (For the record, if you love Lane's style but don't have a Bachelor-sized budget, he has a lower-priced line sold at Kay Jewelry, where engagement rings start at $399.)

Lane clearly ships these women: “They’re very loving and unique, bold and positive figures,” he told the magazine. “I was really happy to celebrate their love. And I applaud them and wish them a lifetime of success!”

Demi celebrated the engagement on Instagram with a photo of herself and Kristian on the beach clutching roses, simply captioning the image, "My forever ❤️ #bachelorinparadise"

Previously, Kristian opened up on Instagram to write a touching tribute to her love for Demi. "I am so grateful for our story being shared," she wrote on Wednesday, Sept. 11, captioning a photo of them snuggling on a couch. "Learning to be comfortable with who we are is a major part of most of our journeys. Thankful for these vulnerable moments. So proud of you, Dem ❤️"

While the couple hasn't announced a wedding date or plans for their upcoming nuptials yet, including whether their union will be televised, don't rule out the possibility of a wedding on the beach in Mexico on next year's season of Bachelor in Paradise. Triple wedding with Chris Bukowski, Katie Morton, Hannah Godwin, and Dylan Barbour, anyone?