If you were a fan of the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, I come bearing some extremely devastating news: Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty broke up. Both Burnett and Haggerty took to Instagram on Halloween to announce the majorly sad news.

They each posted black and white pictures from their relationship looking as in love as ever. While they chose different pictures, they each decided to copy and paste the same exact caption. "What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another," they wrote. "Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."

Next, they went on to give a shoutout to their supportive Bachelor Nation fans. "We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful," they continued. "We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

"And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart," they concluded. "But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us."

Haggerty posted the caption alongside a series of black and white photos of them snuggling:

Burnett posted the same devastating news alongside a grainy black and white picture of themselves chilling in what seems to be a pretty swag living room:

The world first saw Burnett and Haggerty's love unfold and then ultimately get engaged on the finale of the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Even though they're no longer together, it seems as though two are still luckily on good terms.

OK, now I'll let you go cry in peace.