What a time for love, sweet, love! For those of you who may have missed the memo, two very famous (or infamous, depending on how you choose to look at their storyline) Bachelor Nation stars just tied the knot at the Haiku Mill in Hawaii this past Saturday (this past Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019). But did Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s wedding have a theme?

Well, my friends, the answer is yes. And the theme is about to make the dormant teenage girl with you absolutely squeal with excitement. According to their wedding planner, Kimiko Hosaki, K.H & co., the biggest aesthetic influence for the couple's wedding was actually the movie Twilight: Breaking Dawn.

“Almost every inspiration photo that Lauren would text to me would be from the movie,” wedding planner Kimiko Hosaki of K.H & co. told Us Weekly.

And she apparently did a good job because Burnham exclaimed to Us Weekly after the ceremony, “I loved it so much; it looked like a dream in there.”

Now, for any of my Parks and Rec fans out there, I'm going to go ahead and say what we've all been thinking: This would be Kelly Larson's dream wedding.

David Larsen on YouTube

Aside from it being an unconventional choice for wedding inspiration, I think anyone who's seen any Twilight movie can agree that their landscapes are truly magnificent. So... I actually don't blame Burnham for being inspired by it.

Burnham was also extremely involved in designing her wedding dress. “Lauren’s gown was created from a very romantic and imaginative place. The overall look was a true collaboration, because she selected some of her favorite elements from my newest collection," says dress designer Hayley Paige. "We then customized a shimmering a-line silhouette with a plunging crystal neckline and a dégredé floral-stone embellishment. I love the playful harmony of femininity and gentility. This is actually a new color for us and selected by Lauren herself. Seeing how she’s getting married at the famous Maui sugar mill, we shall title this the Haiku color way going forward!”

Luyendyk was also dressed to impress in a Kenneth Cole tux.

Matias Ezcurra/@nvmauimedia

As for the rest of the ceremony, it seems to have been absolutely beautiful and filled with love.

In fact, Burnham looked so beautiful walking down the aisle (shoutout to Maui Makeup Artistry for doing her makeup) that her groom couldn't help but shed a tear. “I caught a glimpse of [Lauren] in the distance, and I just, I started crying,” he recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She looked so stunning — she was everything I could have imagined in that moment.”

Matias Ezcurra/@nvmauimedia

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” Luyendyk told Us Weekly on the day of his wedding. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

And, of course, the couple chose none other than Chris Harrison to officiate the ceremony (in true Bachelor Nation fashion, their rings were also Neil Lane Couture). And, according to Us Weekly, even Harrison couldn't watch Burnham walk down the aisle without shedding a tear or two. "I was like, ‘Oh, crap! I can’t be choked up when I start this wedding. I’ve got to be professional,’” the host told Us Weekly. “The overwhelming feeling was love and togetherness, and that’s what you want at a wedding. I think they are perfect together, and I was happy to be even a small part of this.”

Matias Ezcurra/@nvmauimedia

“Everything that I imagined, it was that and 10 times better,” Burnham, 27, told Us Weekly about the special day.

Congrats to the happy couple! Here's to hoping they spend a lifetime feeling this amount of love and joy.