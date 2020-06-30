Wait. Did you know that, following her season of The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers almost broke up?! Yeah, me neither. Fletcher made the revelation after the airing of her season's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever (ICYMI: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever is the new show that condenses entire seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette into one extra long episode). So, how exactly did their almost-breakup come up? Well, Rodgers was the one who opened it up by admitting things weren't exactly as dreamy for them off camera.

“You get a lot of perfection on the show," Rodgers began once their episode concluded. "You get amazing dates, you see the best of someone. sometimes that not real life... You go through ups and downs and we’ve gone through our fair share of ups and downs.”

This is when Fletcher chimed to say that their first year of trying to be a couple once the cameras stopped rolling was "very difficult" and that it almost tore them apart. “We went through a lot of different struggles," she revealed. "And there was a point in that first year where we were like, ‘Whoa, can we even do this?’”

Their doubts eventually led to a serious conversation. "We sat down together and we were like, ‘We love each other, but is that enough right now?’" Fletcher recalled. "There was a fork in the road and we choose to stay together and we’re better for it, but it was not easy.”

I mean, can you blame them? I know that I, personally, have never been on any sort of reality dating show but I have to imagine the transition from going on rom-com worthy dates on the reg to watching rom-coms together on the couch in your sweats can't be easy. Luckily, it seems as though these two eventually figured it out and are now better off for having done so. Rodgers said it best himself when talking to Fletcher following her revelation: "The love I have for you now that we've been through all of that is only going to get more with kids, marriage and everything that comes with that."

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After having dated for four years, the two were set to tie the knot on June 13, 2020. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they've had to postpone indefinitely. But, hey. It seems like these two are more than capable of handling a little bump in the road.