Arie & Lauren Luyendyk's Baby Name Is So, So Perfect

Baby Luyendyk is here! Lauren Burnham Luyendyk gave birth to her and husband Arie Luyendyk's first child on Wednesday, May 29. The Bachelor couple documented Burnham's pregnancy via the @babyluyendyk Instagram, posting photos of Burnham and her bump in the same pose throughout the various stages of her pregnancy. And now, the little baby is here, and Arie and Lauren Luyendyk's baby name is super sweet and unique.

Luyendyk and Burnham are one of the most controversial Bachelor couples in the show's history. Fans of the ABC franchise will remember that Burnham was actually dumped by Luyendyk in the Season 22 finale, with Luyendyk proposing to Becca Kufrin instead. Luyendyk changed his mind a few months after filming concluded, and the show filmed him breaking up with Kufrin in order to be with Burnham and aired the unedited footage on the show. It was... difficult to watch. Lots of people felt it was exploitative of Kufrin's heartbreak and shouldn't have been aired at all. But Kufrin ended up becoming the star of Season 23 and is now engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, a contestant on her season.

As for Luyendyk and Burnham, they got engaged not long after getting back together, and got married in January 2019 in Hawaii. Burnham was already pregnant by the time of the nuptials.

And now, their daughter has arrived! Luyendyk documented the labor (not the intense parts, just the peaceful moments throughout the labor process) on his Instagram story. He first posted an Instagram on May 28 saying "IT'S HAPPENING" in the caption. The photo showed Burnham in a hospital gown standing with Luyendyk, both of them all smiles. The former Bachelor star also posted videos to his Instagram giving updates to fans throughout the labor process. In one of the videos, the new parents made predictions about the baby's weight, what her hair color would be, and guesses about her other features. Once she was born on May 29, they posted the first photo of the baby and revealed her name.

Say hello to Alessi Ren Luyendyk!

Instagram/Arie Luyendyk

According to Luyendyk's Instagram, mom and baby are both happy and healthy. Congratulations, Lauren and Arie!

Fans of the couple are excited for them to have welcomed their little one. The comments section on Luyendyk and Burnham's first photos of their daughter are flooded with congratulatory comments.

Burnham posted a photo of her first moments with little Alessi to her Instagram on May 29.

Her caption read,

Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm.6lbs, 13 oz.20 inches long.She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.💗

Luyendyk's first photo he posted of his daughter was captioned,

This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed ❤️ Alessi Ren Luyendyk

Luyendyk posted a sweet shot of little Alessi a couple hours after she was born to his Instagram story.

Instagram/Arie Luyendyk

"Mom is fast asleep and I [can't] stop staring at her. She's so perfect," the caption read.

I'd like to take a quick moment to point out one little thing in the first photos Burnham and Luyendyk posted of Alessi. She was literally fresh out of the womb and her parents already put a bow on her head. Y'all, I cannot. That's like saying, "Oh, you took your first breath? Great! Time for your first life lesson. Gender roles!"

I'm sure they put the bow on her to be cute, but she was literally just born. Opening her eyes is difficult enough for her, and now she has to worry about fashion?! And she already has an Instagram account?! Influencers, man.

Anyways, congrats on welcoming your little one into the world, Lauren and Arie! As a person who spells their name with an I at the end, I am fully stanning the name Alessi. Good luck finding magnets with your name spelled correctly at the beach, kid. It will be the struggle of your life.