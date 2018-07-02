Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon’s Relationship Timeline Proves That Real Love Takes Time

According to Iaconetti's recount of the lead-up to Paradise that summer, her and Haibon's friendship oscillated between platonic and romantic for that year after their first stint on Paradise. Iaconetti surprised Haibon by showing up to Paradise in 2016 – but only after Iaconetti's friend Caila Quinn had already made her debut in Mexico.

"Yes, I was concerned about [Caila Quinn] going to Paradise because I didn't want Jared falling for someone in front of my eyes, OK," Iaconetti wrote in her Cosmopolitan recap in 2016. "I know his type! Still, Caila assured me on multiple occasions that even if she did Paradise, she wouldn't want to ruin our friendship by dating Jared, and that Jared wasn't her type inside or outside (albeit, she'd never met him). Without her in the mix, Jared and I both didn't think there'd be anyone in Paradise he'd really fall hard for — so I didn't prepare myself to walk into that."

Haibon and Quinn began dating on Paradise, and left the show to continue a relationship off television. They broke up soon after, though, due to the difficult drama they had to deal with. Haibon and Iaconetti, though, stayed friends.