The past two days have been an emotional rollercoaster for Bachelor Nation. During the two-part season finale of The Bachelorette, viewers saw Hannah Brown get engaged to Jed Wyatt, then break off the engagement after learning of Wyatt’s relationship with a recent ex. During the tragic breakup, Brown’s sparkling engagement ring was on full display as she took it off and placed it on the table. And let me just say… it was totally gorge, and it made me even sadder to see this relationship fall apart. Thankfully, there are other engagement rings like Bachelorette Hannah Brown's Neil Lane rock that don’t come with a shady fiancé included.

A rep for The Bachelorette tells Elite Daily more about the details of Brown’s ring. It’s an “oval cut diamond surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller round diamonds on a diamond band,” the rep reveals. “Total approximate weight of all diamonds is three carats.” The handmade ring is designed and signed by jeweler Neil Lane, and it’s definitely not cheap. Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, tells Elite Daily that she estimates the ring’s price to be between $45,000 and $80,000. While that number might be feasible for the star of a national reality TV franchise (and the ring was likely a gift from the show's network for as long as the couple remained engaged), it’s a little out of budget for many people looking for a similar style. Ring lovers, never fear — I’ve compiled a list of sparkling jewels that look just like Brown’s, but a lot less expensive.

1. Classic Oval Halo Ring 2.25 ctw Classic Oval Halo Ring $159.97 | TigerGemstones on Etsy This classic oval cut ring looks almost identical to Brown’s sparkler. It’s made with simulated diamonds, which provide a similar look for a significantly lower price than a regular diamond. And at 2.25 carat total weight (ctw), it’s almost as big as the ring Wyatt chose for Brown.

2. White Sapphire Ring Set Classic Oval White Sapphire Bridal Set $156.75 | Italo Jewelry This ring is made with white sapphire and sterling silver, and it comes with one additional thin band to use as a wedding ring. Like Brown’s ring, the bands in this set have stones set all the way around them, so they sparkle from every angle.

3. Cubic Zirconia Engagement Ring Halo Oval Cubic Zirconia Engagement Ring $33 | TripleSStudioDesign on Etsy Would you believe me if I told you this ring was $33? TBH, I’d hardly even believe it myself, but it’s true. The reason behind the super low price is the cubic zirconia stone, another diamond substitute that’s just a fraction of the price of the real thing. The band is sterling silver, plated in rhodium, and the center stone is approximately 1.5 carats.

4. Swarovski Zirconia Sterling Silver Ring Sterling Silver Halo Ring Made with Swarovski Zirconia $62.90 | Berricle Swarovski zirconia is the star of this oval masterpiece, accented with tiny stones around the halo and the front half of the band. It’s not a diamond, but you’d never be able to tell, and the style is classic enough to wear everyday while also being super eye-catching.

5. White Gold Moissanite Ring White Gold Moissanite Oval Halo Engagement Ring $1,600 | RosadosBox on Etsy This 1.5 carat ring is super delicate, and it’s made using moissanite stone — a rare mineral with a higher reflective index than a diamond, so it’s actually sparklier. You can choose between white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and platinum for the band, depending on which metal fits your budget and style.

6. Oval Cut Halo Bridal Set Oval Cut Bridal Set Halo Engagement Ring $114 | ZhedoraArgento on Etsy Sold as a wedding set, this stunner is made with simulated diamonds and comes in silver rhodium plating or rose gold plating. The second band sits around the top of the halo, adding an extra layer of sparkle to the already extravagant center stone.

7. Statement Triple Halo Ring Sterling Silver Oval CZ Statement Halo Ring $79.90 | Berricle I couldn’t resist including a ring that absolutely does the most, and this cubic zirconia statement piece fits the bill. Three halos surround the center stone, and more stones accent the front half of the band. At 4.15 ctw, it’s a totally lavish option if you want to go all out.

8. Simulated Diamond Engagement Ring White Gold Oval Simulated Diamond Engagement Ring $426.26 | asparklingworld on Etsy Simulated diamonds are more than just inexpensive — they’re also conflict-free, meaning they weren’t mined in an exploitative manner. That’s just one of many reasons to love this oval cut ring, which is set in white gold and cut exactly like a natural diamond.

9. "Hidden Halo" Ring 2.5 Carat "Hidden Halo" Engagement Ring $2,350 | Best Brilliance Though you may not notice it at first, this ring has a “hidden halo” set around the side of the center stone. It’s made with moissanite and has natural diamonds along the band. Because of this, it’s a bit more expensive than other options on this list, but still way cheaper than a ring with a natural diamond center.

10. Oval White Sapphire Ring Oval Halo White Sapphire Ring $145.76 | Hearttell White sapphire gives this ring its sparkling appearance, and I have to say, it looks almost just like the ring Brown was sporting on the show. At 3 ctw, it’s also the same size as Brown’s engagement ring — and the best part? It’s currently on sale for less than $200.