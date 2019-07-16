During this season of The Bachelorette, fans' dislike of contestant Luke P. and his aggressive approach to a relationship with Hannah dominated much of the conversation surrounding the show. As the season began to wind down, teasers of Luke's dramatic exit began to assure viewers that Hannah's frustrating journey with him would eventually have a satisfying conclusion. Bachelor Nation had clues of how intense Luke's elimination would be, but nothing could have prepared them for the full scene. Luke and Hannah's fight about sex on The Bachelorette was even more dramatic than fans could've hoped.

After scoring the season's first impression rose, Luke P. quickly slipped from Bachelorette Hannah Brown's good favor. While she continued to have feelings for him, she was repeatedly disappointed to hear reports from the other men about his manipulative behavior and penchant for stirring trouble within the group. Believing that there was more to the 24-year-old Georgia native than this negativity, Hannah gave Luke enough second chances to carry him through to hometown dates.

Luke's family assured Hannah that the behavior she'd seen wasn't the real Luke, which fueled enough confusion for Hannah to not be able to eliminate one of her four suitors before fantasy suite dates. But as lengthy promos previously revealed, fantasy suite week in Greece would be Luke's downfall, as he appeared to shame Hannah for potentially having sex with other contestants. ABC teasers are often misleading, but in this case, what fans saw after a smooth day date was basically what they were led to expect.

"Let's talk about sex ... It's a beautiful thing, only if it's in the guidelines of marriage," Luke told Hannah during the dinner portion of their fantasy suite date, explaining that while he wasn't a virgin, he had abstained from sex in recent years. Concerned by people who said they were religious but who still pursued sex in the fantasy suite, Luke wanted to know if Hannah was in the same boat as him. "If you told me you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home."

Hannah told Luke she didn't agree with all of his points. "I'm kind of mad because the way you just said that, it's like why do you have the right to do that? Because you'e not my husband," she said. "I'm a grown woman and can make my own decisions and I'm not strapped to a man right now."

But Luke continued to hammer his point. "I can understand a slip-up, but with all of them?" he later said, referencing Hannah having sex with the other three men.

The realization that she had been brushing off Luke's warning signs, just for him to insult her so deeply, really set Hannah off. "To ignore all the red flags for how I feel, to have this, and to have you say this about me, and make me feel like you would look at me any differently or judge me and make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith like I am and that we weren't on the same page, you're holding other people to a standard that you don't even live by," she said.

Luke has previously gained attention for admitting to his past womanizing behavior before swearing off sex, so if remaining pure is important to him after that experience, good for him. But that doesn't mean that he can project that belief on Hannah, who deserves to physically explore as much or as little as she wants to in her relationships with these potential husbands.

Continuing to call Hannah having sex a "slip-up," Luke buried himself into a deeper hole. "I've finally gotten clarity on you and I do not want you to be my husband," Hannah said. But Luke wasn't budging.

"I feel like you owe me at least a minute to share," Luke tried to interject before Hannah clapped back.

"I've bent over backwards for this relationship, so I don't owe you anything," she said, walking him to his exit van.

She also wasn't having Luke trying to win his way back into her heart until the very last minute, as he has done in the past. "I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me," Hannah said, before dropping a truth bomb on him: "From obviously how you feel, me f*cking in a windmill, you probably want to leave. My husband would never say what you've said to me."

The epic reveal of Hannah's windmill sex aside, Luke's elimination culminated with Hannah flipping off his retreating van. "I feel a weight lifted off my shoulders that I finally figured out for myself," she said. "I never have to deal with him again."

Bachelor Nation may have cheered Hannah on during that sendoff, but as previews showed, this isn't the end of Luke. After all, would ABC really let him go home without the other guys getting to say a proper goodbye? Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues with the "Men Tell All" special at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 22, on ABC.