Despite Hannah Brown's frustrating tendency to forgive the problematic Luke P. on every episode of The Bachelorette, plenty of fans are still supportive of her witty one-liners and epic clapbacks. The show has teased Hannah's eventual confrontation of Luke, but at the end of July 1's episode, preview clips spilled even more of this conversation and sent Bachelor Nation into a tizzy. Tweets about Hannah's windmill sex reveal on The Bachelorette hint that fans can't wait for her tense face-off with Luke later this season.

On July 8's The Bachelorette, Hannah will travel across the country to meet the families of Luke, Peter, Jed, and Tyler, but the preview at the end of July 1's episode seemingly combined this footage with that of fantasy suite dates afterwards. Past weeks' teasers have revealed that during a private conversation, Luke admits that if Hannah had sex with the other men on the show, he'd walk away from their relationship. Understandably upset, Hannah delivers the already epic line, "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me," and apparently sends Luke home.

The latest Bachelorette promo revealed a new portion of this conversation, showing Hannah and Luke near a vehicle after Luke's confession. Hannah confirms that she's had sex and then quips, "From obviously how you feel, me f*cking in a windmill, you probably want to leave."

The leading lady then tells cameras in an interview, "I f*cked in a windmill, and guess what — we did it a second time."

A comment like that without much context is definitely mind-blowing. On one hand, kudos to Hannah for finally putting Luke in his place. On the other, aren't windmills synonymous with the Netherlands? Was there pre-fantasy suite action in Episode 7 that ABC is keeping from viewers? Is someone's hometown famous for its symbolic windmill? Is a windmill the new version of the glamping overnight Becca Kufrin had on last year's Bachelorette?

The fans who caught the tidbit as the episode aired took to Twitter with their reactions and theories about the story behind the windmill.

While some Twitter sleuths have pointed toward Jed as the windmill Lothario, viewers are more than ready for Luke's time on The Bachelorette to finish. Details are getting clearer, but what happens between Luke receiving a rose in the Netherlands and Hannah taking him down is still a mystery. Was Hannah already feeling iffy about him before he made those sex comments?

The Bachelorette previously told Entertainment Tonight, "To ever have anybody make me feel [ashamed], it's a little messed up, and I'm not going to stand for that. Because if I feel that way, I know there's other people out in the world that feel that way, and maybe if I can stand up for myself, other people can feel like they can too."

Bachelor Nation will have to wait and see if Hannah elaborates on the windmill story, but until then, fans can rest easy with the thought of Luke reeling from visions of windmills dancing through his head. Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 8, on ABC.