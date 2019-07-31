Well, their engagement may not have lasted, but diamonds last forever so let's chat about Hannah Brown's engagement ring from Jed Wyatt. A representative of the show tells Elite Daily it's "a classic oval cut diamond surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller round diamonds on a diamond band." So, how many carats is it? Well, the rep says that the total approximate weight is three carats. The ring was hand made in platinum and, obviously, was signed by Bachelor Nation's favorite ring designer, Neil Lane.

So, like, how much does a ring like that cost? Well, according to Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, "depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring to be between $45,000-80,000+ USD."

Yeah... it's not cheap.

That said, Brown is probably not wearing the ring anymore. As of July 31, People reported Brown and Wyatt had been broken up for five weeks. Brown admitted to People that, after realizing Wyatt had been lying about a past relationship, she started having regrets about choosing him over Tyler Cameron.

“I loved two different people,” Brown, 24, told People on July 31. “And I was getting engaged to one and breaking up with the other all on the same day. I was trying to make a choice, but you can’t shut off emotions. I wanted to be 100 percent sure, but I don’t think I ever was.”

That being said, she had very real feelings for Cameron.

“I was immediately attracted to Tyler, but I didn’t take it seriously at first,” she explained. “I was so scared to get hurt by him. And I didn’t know if he was really ready for [marriage]. Then I started to slowly break down. And [by] the Fantasy Suites, it wrecked me. I felt like I did a disservice because I hadn’t allowed myself that time to be ready to be engaged to Tyler.”

In choosing Wyatt, Brown admitted she did something most of us have probably done at one point or another: She played it safe. “He was the scary choice, and Jed was more familiar," she said. "In that moment, [choosing Jed] felt like the safest, best decision I could make.”

Even when it came time for the proposal, Brown was torn. “There was a second that I questioned [my decision],” she said. “But I felt like my heart was broken in four pieces, and Jed had the biggest piece.”

OK, so is she going to get back together with Cameron? Well, she literally asked him out for a drink on television on July 30, but I wouldn't start holding your breath for a reconciliation.

"I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away," Cameron told People. "I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us. Whatever happens, happens.”

Borown was on the same page. "Tyler will always have a place in my heart no matter what our relationship looks like," said Brown. "The feelings I developed for him were real and they don’t shut off instantly. And it’s hard to say [yet] what the future holds with him, or anyone else.”

Here's to hoping they both find the love they set out to find.