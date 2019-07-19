10 Engagement Rings Like Sarah Hyland's, But Way Cheaper

In case you somehow missed the huge news, Wells Adams officially proposed to Sarah Hyland with a ring that can definitely be seen from outer space. The happy couple shared photos (and a video!) of their engagement on social media, and fans were quick to point out Hyland's gorgeous new rock. Obviously, that kind of bling cost some serious dough, but there are plenty of engagement rings like Sarah Hyland's out there that don't come without the hefty price tag.

Hyland's ring, a gorgeous oval-shaped diamond on a thin band set in white gold, definitely wasn't cheap. "Sarah's ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity," WP Diamonds CEO Andrew Brown told E! News. "On the simple thin band, from Lorraine Schwartz, this ring would probably run $175-$200,000."

Yikes! That's more money than most people will see in a year. Or two. Or 10. But, when you're a celebrity and a member of Bachelor Nation as Adams is, $200,000 might just be chump change. Still, there's no denying the fact that Hyland's ring is gorgeous, and if you want to copy her style with one of you own, you don't have to break the bank.

If Hyland's ring is just so your style, but so not in your budget, fear not. I've put together a list of similar styles for every budget, because you can totally rock the oval diamond look, without spending $200,000.

Oval Cut 5ct Solitaire Cubic Zirconia $46.48 | Amazon This gorgeous ring might not be a diamond like Hyland's, but that doesn't mean it skimps on style. Cubic Zirconia is a great alternative to diamonds, and the fact that this ring is five whole carats with a thin band means that it will definitely stand out on your hand.

2.25 ctw Oval Halo Ring $179.97 | Etsy For fans of the halo, this ring is perfect. Made with "man-made diamond simulants" this ring has all the look of Hyland's gorgeous rock, without costing an arm and a leg. And another arm. And another leg. Additionally, this ring is plated in rose gold, which makes it a winner for anyone who is a fan of the pink-tinted material.

Swarovski Zirconia Statement Ring in Sterling Silver $131.99 | Macy's For the ultimate dramatic ring, this Swarovski zirconia gem hits the mark. Like Hylands, the long oval set against the thin band makes the jewel look even bigger than it is.

3.4ctw Wedding Ring Set $88 | Etsy If you want to go all out with a lookalike ring, you might as well add a wedding band in there! This set includes an oval-shaped stone, with a halo, and two thin bands. It's simply stunning, and the CZ stone on sterling silver looks as fancy as any diamond set in gold if you ask me.

Womens White Cubic Zirconia Platinum Over Silver Bridal Set $254.99 | JC Penny Another engagement ring and wedding band set, these rings are all class. CZ with silver is such a winning combo, and with the bigger stones on the wedding band, this is sure to make a statement.

0.5 Carat Oval Cut Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring $980 | Amazon For a bit of a splurge, you can get an actual diamond ring like Hyland's. Well, not as big as Hyland's, but this oval diamond set in white gold is still very similar to the 'Modern Family' star's own ring.

7x9mm Oval Cut Moissanite Ring $393.60 | Etsy Another great alternative to diamonds is moissanite, which has all the sparkle at a fraction of the price. This ring, with an oval-cut moissanite stone and gold band is perfectly classic, simple, stunning, and — most importantly — budget-friendly.

Four-Prong Petite Comfort Fit Ring with 8x6mm Premium Oval Moissanite $1,240 | Brilliant Earth Another splurge, this moissanite ring set in pure white gold is absolutely gorgeous. This is definitely a simpler design than some other options, but it's still a great alternative to Hyland's own ring.

Oval Engagement Ring $95.99 | Etsy This simulated diamond set in sterling silver definitely makes a statement! With the huge oval stone, thin rose gold band, and all the sparkle that comes with it, this is so similar to Hyland's ring it's uncanny.

Womens Diamond Accent Genuine Blue Aquamarine 14K Gold Cocktail Ring $764.99 | JC Penny Aquamarine is another great diamond alternative, especially for someone who likes things a little more eclectic and unique. This oval-shaped ring set in 14K white gold complete with a halo is all of that and more. For a Hyland-inspired ring with a little flair, this is the ring for you.

While not everyone may be able to enjoy the luxury of sporting a $200,000 diamond ring like the one Adams gave Hyland, there are plenty of rings like hers that fit every price point.

So, until the day comes when you are also engaged to a former member of Bachelor Nation, or have your own hit sitcom, these rings are the perfect fit.