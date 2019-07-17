Now that we've had our time to really process the fact that one of our fave celeb couples is finally engaged, let's talk about Sarah Hyland's engagement ring from Wells Adams. The giant oval-shaped rock reportedly was not cheap. But, I mean, let's be real. Did any of us expect it to be?

According to WP Diamonds CEO Andrew Brown, the ring was made by Lorraine Schwartz and it most likely came with a six-figure price tag. "Sarah's ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity," Brown told E! News. "On the simple thin band, from Lorraine Schwartz, this ring would probably run $175-$200,000."

Nope, you're not just imagining all those extra zero theres. We all knew it was going to be pricy, but did we really think it was going to be that pricy? I sure didn't.

If you're convinced Hyland helped split the bill for the wildly expensive ring, think again. Adams made it clear back in January that he was fully determined to buy Hyland's ring himself. "I will pay for this ring," he told the co-host of Your Favorite Things podcast, Brandi Cyrus, at the time. "I promise you. It will come out of my bank account." Bachelor Nation life must be paying well.

For those of you who missed the big news, the Modern Family star and the Bachelorette alum announced their engagement on Instagram on July 16 with literally what might be the cutest video of all time.

Adams posted the super cute video on Instagram with the caption, "I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever." If you don't know what in the world he's talking about, the caption is a nod to the a song by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. (Johnny and June, of course, are Johnny and June Cash.)

On the adorable video, Hyland commented: "When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?" Probably not, girlfriend. But still. Aww!

Hyland also posted the news on her Instagram by sharing a picture of them on the beach right after he popped the question. In the caption, she borrowed a quote from the 1995 movie It Takes Two: "That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams." As if that wasn't adorable enough as is, Adams commented "It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you so much babe...fiancé!"

The great news about their engagement doesn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as the two have been openly in love for a while now. During an interview with People in April, Hyland explained that she leans on Adams a lot when she's dealing with her health issues stemming from kidney dysplasia.

For his part, Adams told Entertainment Tonight that he's happy to be there for Hyland:

It's not hard to love her. She's gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented... With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing. But as our lives unfold together, there's going to be things that happen to me when I'm going to lean on her. Every relationship's a give and take.

Ugh, so dang happy for these two.