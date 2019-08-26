Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposed To JoJo Fletcher & I Can't Handle The Cuteness

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers met on JoJo's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. She gave him her final rose, he proposed on the season finale, and the rest was history. Instead of rushing down the aisle, the two decided to take it slow and really get to know each other off-camera. Well, it looks like it paid off, because now that they're ready to say "I do," Jordan Rodgers re-proposed to JoJo Fletcher on Sunday, Aug. 25. and, of course, she said yes.

Again, this isn't the first time Jordan gets on one knee. He proposed to JoJo in Phuket, Thailand after she chose him over runner up Robby Hayes. She also gave Jordan her first impression rose on the first night of the season. Nevertheless, their first proposal took place just weeks after they met, which is the entire point of The Bachelorette, but also, maybe not the most conducive to a long-lasting relationship. That's why the couple decided to take the next few years to get to really know each other instead of diving head-first into wedding planning. And because Jordan said he wanted to re-propose to JoJo "just us," he wanted to do it all over again.

The re-proposal took place Saturday, Aug. 24, while the couple was exploring possible wedding venues, and both Jordan and JoJo said she was fully surprised. In their Instagram posts, the two explained what went down. "I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!!" Jordan wrote on Instagram, alongside a cute photo of the happy couple showing off JoJo's new ring. "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama... just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!" Ugh, can you even stand it?

It makes sense that Jordan would want to re-propose to JoJo after all this time. "The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo," Jordan continued in his post. "But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her." So cute! JoJo also took to the social media platform to tell her side of the story. In her post, she wrote about how unexpected it all was.

Wow... ok excuse the novel I’m about to write. I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG 😭 I don’t even know where to start. 3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real. We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy... they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship.

Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him... again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it... I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11 ... but I think you know by now from me bawling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.

In addition to the super sweet gesture, Jordan went above and beyond and got her new ring that he picked out himself from Ring Concierge. According to an Instagram post from the Ring Concierge account, JoJo's new ring is a five-carat oval-shaped diamond set in yellow gold with a hidden halo.

In her Insta story, JoJo explained that they were planning on keeping her original Neil Lane ring, but they weren't quite sure what they were going to do with it just yet. She also described the re-proposal as a "kinda like a renewal of our proposal," much like some couples chose to renew their wedding vows. Congrats, again, to JoJo and Jordan, who truly prove that every love story is different, but still just as beautiful.