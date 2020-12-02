Chances are you have a celebrity crush (or several), but for some reason, it always surprises me when famous people develop crushes on their fellow public figures. What's even more surprising is when those A-listers publicly declare their love for another celebrity... and then end up dating them. There are more celebrities who dated their crushes than you may realize, and while some of those romances didn't last, others have ended in engagements, marriages, and even families. Moral of the story: Go ahead and shoot your shot, because you never know what will happen.

While there are tons of celebrity couples who met through DMs, others have had a much more public courtship process. Some famous folks have tweeted about their crushes. Others have confessed their attraction to fellow celebs during interviews. Not all of those not-so-secret admirers made their wishes come true, but some celebs have manifested IRL relationship with their crushes, and I truly applaud their bravery. If you're not feeling confident enough to tell the object of your infatuation how you feel, then I suggest channeling these outspoken A-listers. They took a chance by revealing their famous crushes to the world, and luckily, their bold declarations paid off.

1. Halsey & Evan Peters Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nearly seven years before Halsey started dating Evan Peters, she made it clear she was a big fan of the American Horror Story actor. In November 2012, she took to Twitter to write, "Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…." A year later, she made her crush even clearer when she tweeted, "Petition for Evan Peters to date me." Then, a year after that, she made yet another declaration of love when she tweeted, "I'm a f*cking liar I'm so in love with Evan Peters I'm so whipped I'm whipped as f*ck!" Her persistence paid off. The two sparked dating rumors in September 2019, but their romance didn't last. In May 2020, Halsey seemingly confirmed she was single.

2. Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images + Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus were friends for years before dating, he apparently started crushing on the singer before they even met. During an interview with Fuse in February 2012, Simpson said Cyrus has always been his "childhood celebrity crush," adding, "I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star." He finally got together with his childhood crush in October 2019, and the two went on to date for 10 months before they went their separate ways in August 2020.

3. Demi Lovato & Mike Johnson Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images + Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Lovato is a proud member of Bachelor Nation, and during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, she made it clear she was #TeamMikeJohnson all the way. In an Instagram Story showing the scene where Johnson called out Luke Parker for claiming to love Brown after the first group date, Lovato could be heard in the background saying, "He should win," in reference to Johnson. When Johnson did not receive a rose later in the season, Lovato again included the scene in an Insta Story along with her commentary. "Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," she gushed. She also wrote, "Mike, I accept your rose" in one of her Stories. After Johnson was sent home, the singer even tweeted, "I'M RIGHT HERE MIKE I'M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO." When asked by People in August 2019 what he thought of Lovato's not-so-subtle crush, Johnson said, "She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other." The two ended up going on a date (or perhaps a few dates), but the budding relationship seemingly fizzled out by October 2019.

5. Tana Mongeau & Bella Thorne Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In September 2017, YouTuber Tana Mongeau decided to shoot her shot with Bella Throne on Twitter. "I want to date @bellathorne next," she wrote. That same month, the two met up at the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas, took a photo while kissing, and posted the pic on Instagram. "Dreams do come true, kids," Mongeau said in another post on Twitter, which included a screenshot of her tweet at Thorne. The two went on to date for over a year before they ended things in February 2019.

6. Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hailey Baldwin first met Justin Bieber at a celebrity meet-and-greet in 2009, where she was accompanied by her dad, Stephen Baldwin, who proudly told Bieber, "This is my daughter, Hailey. We've been enjoying your music." #SuperAwk. She continued to show her support of Bieber over the years on Twitter, though — to make things even more awkward — Baldwin was apparently a Jelena shipper. In 2011, she even tweeted, "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word." The two later dated on and off for several years before they finally tied the knot in September 2018.

7. Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Before Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose got married in July 2013, Wiz couldn't hide how hard he was crushing on the model. "Initially we met through Twitter," Rose explained to Us Weekly in June 2012. "He did an interview about me and the guy who interviewed him asked, 'If there was one girl in the world who would you be with?' He said, 'Amber Rose,' and then I hit him on Twitter, and I said, 'That's really cute,' and we fell in love!" The two ended up getting divorced in 2016, but they still share custody of their son, Sebastian.

8. Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Back in 1998, when Alex Rodriguez was asked about his "dream date," he confessed he had his sights set on Jennifer Lopez. "Hopefully you can find me a date with her," he added. By the time the interview surfaced online in 2019, Rodriguez was engaged to the singer. He jokingly shared the old interview on Instagram with the caption, "I just had a feeling," and Lopez slid into his comments section to write, "OMG ... I love this too much." His response: "When you know, you know."

9. Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2014, when Sofía Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb, Joe Manganiello confessed his attraction to the Modern Family actor during an interview with People. When asked about his celebrity crush, Manganiello said, "You're gonna get me in trouble. I don't want to be like a home wrecker. This person is engaged." However, after naming Vergara, he gushed, "She's got the curves, she's got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous. Naturally beautiful." After Vergara broke off her engagement with Loeb that same month, Manganiello pursued his crush, and by December of that year, they were engaged. The two are still happily married.

12. Jai Brooks & Ariana Grande Australian YouTuber Jai Brooks dated Ariana Grande on and off between 2012 and 2014, but he first got her attention on Twitter. In July 2012, Brooks and his twin brother Luke started a competition to see which one could woo the singer first, introducing the hashtag #JaiVsLukeForAriana on Twitter. Brooks even made a video explaining why Grande should date him, and Grande eventually DM'd him to provide her phone number. After splitting up in 2013 and getting back together in 2014, the two decided to end things for good in August 2014.

13. Zara Larsson & Brian Whittaker Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zara Larsson made her crush on Brian Whittaker public in November 2015 when she tweeted pics of the model along with the caption, "Who are you, where do you live, how old are you, why are you so fine, how do you like your eggs cooked in the morning?" During a July 2017 interview on the appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, she said she never imagined her thirsty tweet would start a relationship. Apparently, Whittaker was told about the tweet and he reached out to her via DM. "We started talking, then saw each other, and now two years later he's my boyfriend," she concluded. The couple went on to date for two years before they decided to go their separate ways in August 2019.