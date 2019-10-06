Things are definitely heating up for Miley Cyrus this fall. After her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, fans have been keeping close tabs on the happenings in the singer's life. Most recently, Cyrus has been making headlines for her PDA with Cody Simpson, and fans of the celebs totally want to know more about the new lovebirds. Since Cody Simpson called Miley Cyrus his childhood crush in an old video, it looks like the new romantic connection between the two has been a long time coming.

In a video from February 2012, Simpson, who was only 15 years old at the time, gave an adorable interview where he gushed about his childhood celebrity crush, proving that he's totally had the hots for Cyrus for a while now. Simpson told Fuse in the interview, "Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush." Simpson wasn't shy about publicly sharing his feelings, adding, "I knew all the words to her songs, I'm not gonna lie. I'm not ashamed about it at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star."

Soon thereafter, that crush actually first turned into a friendship. Simpson and Cyrus developed a close friendship over the years, and were spotted hanging out together in photos as early as 2014. In a GQ Australia interview in 2015, Simpson even gave a heartfelt shoutout to Cyrus: "Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

Since the two both rose to fame while they were still children, it's not surprising that they've bonded over their shared experiences.

Fuse on YouTube

Simpson's childhood dreams are now coming true, since the couple have confirmed that they are dating. Cyrus was spotted kissing Simpson at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, and their PDA was captured on video by an onlooker. Naturally, the romance between the two celebs has got a lot of people talking, and Cyrus took the issue into her own hands with a message on Instagram and Twitter.

The singer addressed the makeout video in a note on social media commenting on the public judgement surrounding her life after the end of her marriage. She wrote, "I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning...I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up...but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet."

She went on to comment on the double standards of dating, noting that men are typically not chastised for dating around. In true Miley fashion, the singer ended the message with a powerful proclamation to her haters: "Get used to me dating - this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall."

Since it looks like Cyrus and Simpson are still in the early stages of dating, you'll have to watch out for more Instagram couple pics and videos to stay updated on the romance. With Cyrus unabashedly living her best life, it looks like #HotGirlFall is about to take over the season.