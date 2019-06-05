We obviously know that they're in love with each other now, but this video of Alex Rodriguez calling Jennifer Lopez his dream date back in 1998 goes to show the former baseball player has been crushing on the pop singing sensation/actress for years. Rodriguez took to Instagram to post an old throwback video from 1998 when the former MLB star was just in his early 20s and crushing on Lopez real hard. In the video he's being interviewed and the interviewer asks him, "What would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?" Without skipping a beat, Rodriguez answered, "Jennifer Lopez." Then he adds with a smile, "Hopefully you can find me a date with her."

This is not a drill, you guys. The guy has been crushing on his now soon-to-be wife for over two decades! Dreams really do come true, after all. Lopez saw that video and, needless to say, absolutely loved it. So much so that she even decided to comment on it, "OMG... i love this too much," followed by three hearts. Same, J. Lo. Hard same. Oh, and just when you thought things couldn't get any cuter, A-Rod responded, "when you know, you know" with a heart. Yep. They're officially the cutest couple of all time.

OK, I know I built this up a lot, so I'll let you go ahead and watch the video for yourself here:

This isn't the first time A-Rod's opened up about his long-standing crush on J. Lo. In fact, in October 2018 he took to Instagram to post pretty much the cutest TBT ever. The picture was of a very '90s looking Jennifer Lopez poster. The poster was framed and had her autograph. "To Alex, Love, Jennifer," it said in Sharpie. In the caption he wrote:

#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes#pictureperfect#keepsake#jlo

So... yeah. Rodriguez wasn't just any fan of Lopez's. He was a straight-up super-fan who had an autographed poster framed.

That being said, both stars have made it clear that they're happy that their love didn't blossom until later on in life. "To be honest, if this happened when we were in our 20s, it would have never happened," he told The Today Show in August 2018. "It was just too much craziness. I wasn't mature enough. You know, boys, we got to get our dumbness out of the way."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J. Lo has also expressed a similar sentiment in past interviews. “I think we’re both in a good place in our lives. And I think maybe if we would have met in our 20s, maybe not so much…. we were both… we’re too crazy," she told Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show in July 2018. "But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong. When two people just fit together really well — he and I are like that.”

I guess timing really is everything.