Up there with Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard, or Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are — hands down — one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. And if you haven't already heard, the talented duo finally announced their plans to tie the knot. That's right — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement, which included straight-up gorgeous pics of the ring. I seriously can't look away.

Saturday, March 9 was a beyond memorable evening for avid baseball fans, as well as "Jenny From The Block" enthusiasts everywhere. According to People, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially announced they are tying the knot (from the Bahamas, no less!), so it goes without saying that my heart is full beyond belief. Seriously, I might be more thrilled than anyone else out there.

Around 8 p.m. ET, Rodriguez posted the below photo to Instagram, with what looks like a sandy beach and a bonfire in the background. The rock is totally exquisite, if you ask me, and the simple (yet straight-up beautiful) caption of the post reads: "[S]he said yes." I don't know about you, but I think my heart just exploded into a thousand little pieces. This might actually be too much for me to handle this early on a Sunday.

OK for real, though — how amazing is that announcement? Everything about their engagement is unbelievably magical. I don't know if I believe in soul mates, but it seems as though two were seriously made for each other.

J.Lo posted the same exact photo to her Instagram shortly after Rodriguez, because that ring is so nice, who wouldn't wanna see it twice? She chose eight little hearts as the caption. So sweet.

This trip appears to be one of the most romantic getaways imaginable. Shortly after, around 2 a.m. ET, Rodriguez posted a video of their hotel bedroom to his Instagram Story. An arrangement of rose petals were sprawled across the bed reading "I [heart] you." The screenshot below really says it all.

If you also happen to be a hardcore fan of the iconic duo, both have been posting nonstop about this beautiful trip, which just goes to show that they're having a blast together. Anyway, J. Lo posted a snapshot of them enjoying the #OceanViews from a boat, as well as a fire selfie of the two on the beach. Rodriguez didn't fail to keep fans updated as well — he posted this poolside selfie of them cheesin' at the camera, as well as this seriously sexy video of J.Lo gettin' down among the palm trees. Needless to say, it seems as though their beach vacation is going quite well.

In all seriousness, I cannot believe J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez have finally announced that they're tying the knot, at long last. The pair made their official debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2017, and they've been sharing adorable moments together with their fans ever since.

So, as you can imagine, I have been waiting to hear this news for what seems like an eternity. The two legitimately seem perfect together, and between you and me, I'm sitting on the edge of my seat to catch their what probably be totally gorgeous wedding pics. Cheers to the happy couple!