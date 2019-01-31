It seems like Katherine Schwarzenegger has a crystal ball that looks into her future, and fiancé Chris Pratt is impressed. Before the pair started dating, Schwarzenegger revealed that she was feeling Chris Pratt's vibe in an interview with Access Hollywood. And now we finally got to witness Chris Pratt's reaction to Katherine Schwarzenegger predicting their future, and it's probably the sweetest thing you'll see all day.

But first, let's talk about Schwarzenegger's initial interview where she sort of revealed her crush on actor Chris Pratt, unbeknownst to the world that the pair would actually end up together. Back in 2017, Schwarzenegger sat down to speak with Access Hollywood where she was asked to choose which Hollywood Chris she preferred — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, or Chris Pratt. Schwarzenegger quickly responded "Chris Evans," but took it back almost immediately. "Actually, Chris Pratt," she said. "Chris has been looking good lately so you never know!"

She's right. Little did she know that Pratt would propose to her just a few years later, taking to Instagram on Jan. 14 to post a photo of him embracing Schwarzenegger with a brand spakin' new engagement ring.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️," Pratt wrote on Instagram:

I know. I know. It's so damn precious.

So now, let's fast-forward a bit to present day. In his interview with Access on Jan. 28, Pratt was shown footage of Schwarzenegger's interview where she ultimately chose him as her favorite Hollywood Chris. Pratt notes that he's never seen the footage before, and you can tell he's being honest because of the shocked look on his face when he realized what they've unearthed.

In the video, you see Pratt watch Schwarzenegger intently list off her answer — Chris Evans — but then immediately switches her answer. Pratt's eyes go wide, and said, "When she said Chris Evans, my heart sank. And then she rescued it!"

The reporter then reiterates the fact that the interview with Pratt's fiancé was from two years ago, seemingly ensuring that this was not some silly prank they've pulled on him.

"Talk about foreshadowing," the reporter says to Pratt, to which he responds, "Wow," adding, "That’s so sweet. I literally have never seen that before so thank you for showing me that. I’m really moved."

Is this not the most perfect way to come full circle for this newly engaged couple? Talk about fate (or some sort of voodoo witchcraft), amirite?

You can watch Chris Pratt's interview below:

Access on YouTube

And, while some may think that their relationship is going at Mach speed, it's pretty obvious that these two are just beyond in love. After reports that the two were dating first started in June 2018 when they were seen out together on a picnic date, things seemed to have escalated rather quickly, but hey, why not? When you know, you know.

Plus, anyone who prepares a speech like Chris Pratt reportedly did while proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger gets an A+ in my book. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Pratt he wrote some romantic sentiments down while popping the question to Schwarzenegger, proving once and for all that he's clearly the best Chris for Katherine after all.

Sorry, Chris Evans!