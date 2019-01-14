There’s a newly engaged couple in Hollywood, guys! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently got engaged and all the juicy details about the proposal are now starting to come to light. So, how did Chris Pratt propose to Katherine Schwarzenegger? Well, according to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Pratt prepared a romantic speech for the big moment! Elite Daily reached out to Pratt’s team regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In ET’s report, a source close to the situation revealed that the proposal, overall, was really sweet and that Pratt even prepared a speech for Schwarzenegger.

“Chris was very sweet when he proposed to Katherine, as he had a romantic speech prepared explaining how important she was to him," the source said. "Katherine complements Chris and is very good for him."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger started dating in June 2018. They announced their engagement on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 14 with a photo of them sharing an embrace and Schwarzenegger showing off her engagement ring.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️” Pratt wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Schwarzenegger also shared the photo on her Instagram account and captioned it with, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍."

Obviously, the happy couple has gotten really close over the last six months. And part of their bonding process, believe it or not, included outings with Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris and his son Jack. So, how does Faris feel now that her ex is getting married? Well, she’s as ecstatic as anyone else!

In an Instagram comment, Faris expressed how glad she is for the couple. "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!" she wrote.

According to ET’s insider source, Faris and Schwarzenegger get on very well which was something that really mattered to Pratt in terms of choosing a partner.

"Anna and Katherine have met a few times and get along and that was very important to Chris," ET’s source said. "Anna is excited for Chris and Katherine and above all is happy Chris is with someone who loves Jack like their own. The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming. They really are a great couple that have a solid foundation. Chris had the approval of the family and everyone is excited for their union.”

So amazing! I love how supportive Faris and Schwarzenegger seem to be of each other.

Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, is also super supportive of the union. "Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people," Shriver wrote in an Instagram comment. "We are so happy for you. You are blessed, as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let's go."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are clearly head over heels in love. And the fact that they have everyone’s support for their engagement only shows how compatible they are! Can’t wait to see what the wedding will entail!