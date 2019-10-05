It's been a whirlwind Hot Girl Summer for Miley Cyrus following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, but she's not about to let the public judge her for jumping back into the dating pool. Just weeks after calling it quits with former flame Kaitlynn Carter, the "Slide Away" hitmaker took to Twitter to address the slut shaming she's experienced since being photographed locking lips with a longtime friend. Miley Cyrus’ tweet about kissing Cody Simpson gets so real about the double standard she's experiencing when it comes to dating and shows she's embracing Hot Girl Fall anyways.

If you've been following along on Cyrus's romantic escapades since she announced that she was separating from longtime love Hemsworth back in August, you know that the singer has been embracing singledom and living her best life post-split. That's not to say that Cyrus' Hot Girl Summer activities haven't been without their naysayers, who began chiming in after the singer was spotted showing off some PDA with Carter in Italy shortly following her breakup. While the pair reportedly ended things two weeks ago, Cyrus was spotted smooching Australian singer Cody Simpson on Saturday, Aug. 4 — and she wants critics to know that she doesn't care that her romantic liaisons have them feeling a certain type of way.

Shortly after the news of her lip-lock with Simpson broke, the 26-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that she believes the public "feels invested" in her relationship with Hemsworth and "entitled" to make judgements about her life because they saw it go through its ups and downs in the limelight, which isn't really fair to her.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality," she wrote. "People only 'know' what they see on the internet."

Her next point centered on the double standard she felt she was encountering as a woman for enjoying dating and exploring her options.

"Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she continued. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as 'legends,' 'heartthrobs,' 'G,' 'Ladies Man' etc….. where women are called sluts/whores!"

She added, "I am trying to just THRIVE / survive in a 'mans' world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can 'grab em by the p***y….' can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!"

In response to critics who said she should be less public about her romances in consideration for Hemsworth's feelings, Cyrus said she refused to be a "recluse" to make people more comfortable and they'd better get used to her dating.

"I refuse to recluse and 'date' from home cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position," she wrote. "I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but 'Netflix and chill.'"

Lastly, Cyrus emphasized how she's jumping into dating a little late to the game and she's still learning to navigate the waters of being single as a young adult.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"This 'dating' thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an 'adult' / grown a** woman experiencing this …. I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my a** off with not much R&R…. and 'meeting/ trusting' people in my position is really tuff."

In other words, she's just being Miley and wants us all to just let her do her thing without making dating "awkward for her."

"I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating—this is where I am at!" she concluded, signing off with the hashtag #HotGirlFall.

It sounds like Cyrus will be proudly carrying those Hot Girl Summer vibes into the next season, so I'd get used to her exploring her different romantic options, enjoying being single, and yes, probably engaging in more make-out sessions with Cody Simpson.