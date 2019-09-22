Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are reportedly calling it quits after a month of dating, and people have ~feelings~ about the sudden split. Elite Daily reached out to both Cyrus and Carter's reps for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Their short-lived romance has been a whirlwind since the former couple first got together in early August, and the tweets about Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s reported breakup speak to that.

Weeks after they were first romantically linked in Italy, People reported on Friday, Sept. 20 that Cyrus and Carter have reportedly called it quits on their #HotGirlSummer. An inside source reportedly told the publication that there aren't any hard feelings between the exes, explaining, "Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends."

The insider added, "They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore."

The news that their romance has fizzled comes just a month after The Hills star and the "Slide Away" songstress were pictured getting their PDA on and canoodling in Lake Como, shortly after reports surfaced that Cyrus had ended her marriage with Liam Hemsworth while Carter had split with Brody Jenner. If you've been following along, you know that the pair's relationship then proceeded to get serious quickly, with Carter accompanying Cyrus as her plus one during her MTV VMAs performance. However, considering the fact that the former couple's romance went from 0 to 100 real quick, with the pair reportedly moving in together and even wearing coordinating outfits coupled with fact that both of them were rebounding from marriages when they got together, fans' tweets about the split show that they saw it coming.

Both Cyrus and Carter have yet to publicly comment on their breakup, but the "Don't Call Me Angel" singer looked like she was handling the split just fine one day later on Saturday, Sept. 22, as she took to the stage at the iHeartRadio Festival to perform hits like "We Can't Stop" and "Wrecking Ball" as well as "Slide Away," "Nothing Breaks Like The Heart," and "Mother's Daughter." The former Disney star also put her own spin on Pink Floyd’s "Comfortably Numb" and "Black Dog" by Led Zeppelin during her performance.

From an outside perspective, there didn't seem to be any trouble in paradise as the former flames were pictured stepping out together one week before the news of the split broke and seemed inseparable during New York Fashion Week. In addition, not only did Carter meet Cyrus's mom Tish in mid-August, but it appeared that the reality star's ex Brody Jenner didn't have any hard feelings about their relationship, as they gifted him a weed bouquet as a joint birthday present. However, considering that both Carter and Cyrus were very newly single and both coming out of marriages when they got together, it looks like this was a summer romance that just wasn't meant to last past the season.