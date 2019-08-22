Miley Cyrus is truly having the hot girl summer of the century. Following her split from Liam Hemsworth, she was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy, and it seems like she had such a great time, she chose to cement the memory on her body. Miley Cyrus’ tattoo from her Italian vacation with Kaitlynn Carter probably isn't what you would expect, but it could be proof of just how much that vacation meant to her. Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both Cyrus and Carter, but did not hear back in time for publication.

According to Cosmopolitan, Cyrus had Hollywood tattoo artist Doctor Woo work on her new ink. The tattoo, which Woo posted to his Instagram along with the caption, "Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy," features a symbol known as the Visconti, the Milan coat of arms. The image is of a serpent with a crown on its head eating a person. Granted, it's not the most romantic imagery, but only Cyrus would know why she chose that particular tattoo. I'm betting her romantic trip to Italy was special to her, and perhaps the tat will serve as an eternal memory.

There's no telling whether or not Cyrus and Carter are an official item or if they were just having fun on vacation, but given that a tattoo is so permanent, I would not be surprised if these two ended up in a serious relationship (if they're not already in one).

Another strong reason Cyrus and Carter could be an item is that they sent Carter's ex, Brody Jenner, a joint birthday gift in the form of none other than a weed bouquet. Jenner, who turned 36 on Aug. 21, posted an Instagram story of the bouquet and weed products from the brand Lowell Farms. The accompanying note read, "Brody, Weed like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley and Kaitlynn."

IDK about you, but getting someone a joint birthday gift seems pretty couple-y to me, especially when it's a gift for your ex husband. It's unclear how exactly Cyrus and Carter first met, but Refinery29 reported it was probably through Cyrus' sister Brandi Cyrus, after Carter co-recorded an episode of Brandi's podcast, Your Favorite Things, with Brandi back in July 2019. Hemsworth and Cyrus also took up residence in Malibu, which is where Carter lived with Jenner during their marriage.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of how they met, it seems Cyrus and Carter are very much enjoying their time together. A source reportedly told Page Six that the two were reportedly engaging in some pretty hot and heavy PDA at Soho House in West Hollywood on Aug. 16. “They were obsessed with each other," the source reportedly said, adding they "couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together."

ICYMI, Cyrus and Carter were first seen together kissing and cuddling poolside in Italy, on the same day Cyrus' representative confirmed her split from Hemsworth. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the representative told E! News. "Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Only time will tell whether or not Cyrus and Carter will stay together long-term, but one thing's for sure: Cyrus' tattoo looks dope AF, and she seems happier than ever.