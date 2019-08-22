Hmmm, what do you and your new (maybe) girlfriend get your ex for his birthday? Well, if you've found yourself in this incredibly unique position, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's birthday gift for Brody Jenner could serve as some great inspo. Jenner's 36th birthday was on Aug. 21 and his ex and her rumored new bae decided to treat him to, well, pretty much the most chill birthday present of all time.

What is this incredibly chill gift, you ask? They sent him a legit weed bouquet from what Jenner refers to in the video as his "favorite company of all time," Lowell Farms. To add a more personal touch to the already incredibly thoughtful and, TBH, downright hilarious gift, Cyrus and Carter included a handwritten card complete with a high-larious pun (see what I did there?!). Their adorable card read:

Brody,

WEED like to wish you a happy birthday!

Love you!

Miley + Kaitlynn

So freaking cute. And Jenner was nothing short of amped about the gift as a whole. In addition to noting that the bouquet was from a beloved brand, Jenner also said Carter and Cyrus really "stepped it up on this one," adding that he'd never seen a weed bouquet before in his "entire life." Which, honestly, same.

Jenner made it clear that he's got nothing but love for his ex a few days on Aug. 17 when he took to Instagram to defend her from all of the haters. "There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be," he wrote. "We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness."

Carter responded to the nice post with a simple red heart emoji.

While it looks like they're all pals now, things weren't exactly going swimmingly between Jenner and Cyrus when pictures of Cyrus and Carter reportedly making out in Italy were first leaked by Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 10.

The two got in a little spat on Instagram when Jenner made a joke about staging a photoshoot in which he and Cyrus' now soon-to-be-ex husband Liam Hemsworth would be holding hands. Cyrus responded to the joke by telling Jenner to "go a take a nap in your truck and cool off." She also added #HotGirlSummer and I was very much here for that.

Cyrus' reps confirmed her split from Hemsworth on Aug. 10. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told People in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

As of Aug. 21, reports surfaced that Hemsworth had gone ahead and filed for divorce.