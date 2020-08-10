Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are two extremely photogenic celebs, and they just added an adorable addition to their family. After months of waiting, fans were thrilled to find out Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together into the world, and a sweet photo was the icing on the cake following the news. The first photo of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's baby will make you smile so hard.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger wed in a lush wedding ceremony in Montecito, California, in June 2019, and surprised fans with news of their growing family less than a year later. While the pair keeps things close to the chest when it comes to their family life, Pratt gushed over his hopes to have "lots of kids" with Schwarzenegger while discussing their future in a January 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life," he added. "I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Pratt's dream to expand his family came true in early August when it was confirmed the couple welcomed a baby girl together. It didn't take long for the doting dad to share a heartfelt birth announcement on Instagram with the first peek at his newborn.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the actor wrote. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Pratt also added two bible verses that seemingly summed up how the new parents are feeling in the wake of Lyla's baby's birth.

"Psalm 126:3The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy," Pratt shared. "Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."