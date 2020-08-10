Katherine Schwarzenegger Gave Birth & Here's How She & Chris Pratt Are Doing

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are beginning a new chapter in their lives together. The couple are now parents to a brand new baby, and the news is one of the most exciting things fans will hear all year. Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth and the details will melt your heart — especially since they came directly from the mouth of the new mom's little brother, Patrick.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger stans were over the moon when the two tied the knot in Montecito, California in June 2019, and the excitement was heightened in April 2019 later when news they were having a baby together made headlines.

The pair remained pretty private about their happy news, but Pratt later opened up about his wife's cravings during an interview with Extra the following month. “[The cravings have] been tough,” Pratt shared. “Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like them.”

Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, also briefly dished on her daughter and Pratt's growing family during a joint Instagram Live with Pratt in May 2020 telling him, "You’re gonna have another beautiful family member.”

It's clear the Pratt and Schwarzenegger families were filled with joy about the news of their growing fam, and that excitement helped get fans the big baby news soon after the pair welcomed their little one.

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Patrick confirmed his big sis gave birth, telling Entertainment Tonight: "They're doing great, [I] just got her a little gift."

Patrick didn't give too much information away, but fans are speculating the baby is a girl,since the doting uncle's gift was wrapped with pink ribbon.

It's unclear exactly when the baby arrived, but a source tells Entertainment Tonight Pratt's car was spotted at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, Aug. 7. (Schwarzenegger and Pratt's teams did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation on the baby's date of birth.)

The news comes just days after Pratt and Schwarzenegger spent some quality time with the Maverick and Me author's family to celebrate her dad Arnold's birthday.

Since Pratt and Schwarzenegger confirmed both their engagement and marriage with sweet social media posts, fans are hoping a first baby photo is coming in the near future.