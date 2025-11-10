When you think of Erewhon, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie. Back in late 2022/early 2023, the drink went viral not only for its celebrity creator, but also because of its $20 price tag, with fans wondering whether it’s worth the cost.

Approval from stars like Reese Witherspoon has helped Bieber’s drink remain on the menu three years later and inspire musicians (e.g. Olivia Rodrigo), influencers (e.g. Emma Chamberlain), and other models (e.g. Bella Hadid) to team up with Erewhon for their own limited-time bevvies. If you want to promote an album, tour, or new clothing line, it’s almost like you need a branded smoothie as well.

As a foodie, fangirl, and Elite Daily’s resident taste-tester, I’ve been on a mission to try and review every new celebrity Erewhon drink that’s announced. Starting with the Strawberry Glaze OG to more recent additions like Travis Scott's Storm Storm Erewhon Smoothie (named after his daughter with Kylie Jenner), here is my official ranking of the best celeb Erewhon sips through the years:

18. Bella Hadid’s Kinsicle Smoothie

Erewhon

Bella Hadid knows how to make a fire sandwich, but when it comes to her smoothie recipes, I’d rather sit this one out. The $19 Kinsicle Smoothie she created for Erewhon with her non-alcoholic High Rhode from Kin Euphorics in December 2022 was meant to be orange creamsicle-inspired, but wasn’t very sweet and tasted more like vitamins.

Rating: 2.5/5

17. The Kid Laroi’s “The Girls” Chocolate Smoothie

Erewhon

The Kid LAROI wanted to create “your favorite childhood drink” when coming up with a smoothie to promote his single “Girls” in June 2024. When I saw this was a chocolate smoothie, I thought it would taste like a milkshake. It was gorgeously pink and brown, but more Insta-worthy than delicious. Ultimately, this was like a “healthy” chocolate-flavor mixed with leafy greens, and left me a bit disappointed.

Rating: 2.6/5

16. Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Smoothie

Erewhon

When promoting Short N’ Sweet in 2024, Sabrina Carpenter created this extra sweet smoothie inspired by the album. With the success of “Espresso,” you would think she would have gone the coffee route, but this blue sip was filled with ingredients like vanilla oat milk, coconut water, blue spirulina powder, honey, mango, pineapple, vanilla collagen, and more. Overall, it was just too sugary and earthy at the same time, so it really confused my tastebuds and didn’t land in my good graces.

Rating: 2.75/5

15. Emma Chamberlain’s Cold Brew Cookie Smoothie

Erewhon

Erewhon really excels at fruit smoothies, but often misses the mark on the dessert-inspired ones. For example, Emma Chamberlain’s smoothie from 2023 tasted more like bananas than coffee or cookies. As the Chamberlain Coffee queen, I expected this to taste like cold brew and it simply didn’t.

Rating: 2.8/5

14. Francesca Aiello & Matilda Djerf's Banana Cream Shake

Erewhon

Francesca Aiello and Matilda Djerf's Erewhon collab from July 2024 was a shake rather than a smoothie, which meant it was more dessert-like and extra sweet. As much as I love a “treat yourself” moment and banana pudding, this was too sugary IMO.

Rating: 3/5

13. Tyla’s Bliss Smoothie

Erewhon

Tyla may sing about water, but she came out with an Erewhon smoothie in April 2025. The Bliss by Tyla was a yellow and pink drink with tropical flavors that I felt also relied heavily on the sugar taste. It was basically like a fruitier version of Carpenter’s sweet Erewhon sip.

Rating: 3.5/5

12. Chris Appleton’s Apple-disiac Smoothie

TikTok

I really loved Chris Appleton’s smoothie when I first tried it back in 2023, but aside from the punny name, it wasn’t a very memorable one. I do remember it not having a major apple taste, despite its Apple-disiac title. However, it was good at the time. I just can’t give it a higher ranking because, looking back, it doesn’t stand out.

Rating: 3.75/5

11. Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie

Erewhon

Olivia Rodrigo’s purple Erewhon smoothie really matched her Guts album, which came out in 2023. While I expected something more sour like her debut album, this pomegranate and blueberry with chocolate drink ended up being really smooth and delicious. What I loved was that it wasn’t too sweet, and filled with ingredients that were supposed to be good for your gut. I appreciate it when the collab is right on theme.

Rating: 4/5

10. Elsa Hosk’s Blueberry Cobbler Scandi Summer Smoothie

Erewhon

As much as I enjoyed Rodrigo’s blueberry-filled smoothie, Elsa Hosk’s sip in 2024, inspired by a blueberry cobbler, was better. This tasted just like eating a fresh blueberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream and graham cracker crust. The only downside was the graham cracker pieces got stuck in my straw, and were soggy by the end.

Rating: 4.25/5

9. Nara Smith’s Wellness From Scratch Smoothie

Erewhon

As someone who enjoys making things from scratch at home, Nara Smith really nailed it with her Erewhon collab in March 2025. The fruit smoothie with ingredients like pineapple, mango, and orange juice was super refreshing, right down to the minty aftertaste. For anyone who complains that Erewhon smoothies are too sweet, this is the drink for them.

Rating: 4.3/5

8. Travis Scott’s Storm Storm Smoothie

Instagram

Kylie Jenner may not have an Erewhon smoothie, but Travis Scott came out with his own in June 2025 named after the pair’s daughter, Stormi Webster. This leaned more dessert-like than fruit-forward, and I was a huge fan of the unique flavor that reminded me of a nostalgic Fruit by the Foot snack from my childhood.

Rating: 4.4/5

7. Sofia Richie Grainge’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie

Instagram

In February 2024, Sofia Richie Grainge became the next it girl with an Erewhon collab. Her Sweet Cherry Smoothie was exactly what you’d want it to be, with a nice and tart taste. It reminded me a lot of one of my favorite ice creams, Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia.

Rating: 4.5/5

6. Kendall Jenner’s Peaches & Cream Smoothie

Erewhon

Kendall Jenner took after her bestie Hailey Bieber and came out with her own Erewhon smoothie in 2024. The peaches and cream-themed sip nailed the flavors, and was the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. It did require a good stir to mix in the maple syrup, but I absolutely adored this.

Rating: 4.6/5

5. Katy Perry's Orange You Glad I Love You Smoothie

Erewhon

Inspired by her 143 album in September 2024, Katy Perry partnered with Erewhon on an orange-flavored smoothie. The drink featured the singer’s De Soi non-alcoholic aperitif, and was miles ahead of Hadid’s orange smoothie from 2022. Not only was it delicious, but so pretty to look at as well.

Rating: 4.7/5

4. Winnie Harlow’s Island Glow Smoothie

Erewhon

Inspired by her Jamaican roots, model Winnie Harlow came out with this Island Glow Smoothie in 2024. This was the prettiest Erewhon smoothie with such vibrant colors, and so delicious, too. I really appreciate a fruit-heavy smoothie that isn’t too sweet, and this one tasted like a perfect blend of mango, pineapple, and dragonfruit.

Rating: 4.75/5

3. Heidi Klum's Kluminator Smoothie

Erewhon

Model and Project Runway host Heidi Klum released an Erewhon smoothie named after her in August 2025. Kiwi played the main character in this sip, and made it sweet and sour. There was also a matcha aftertaste that balanced everything out in the end, and brought it all together.

Rating: 4.8/5

2. Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Wellness Smoothie

Erewhon

An Erewhon collab I think about often is Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Wellness Smoothie from February 2025. This was so unique and delicious. The drink, which was made to look like planet Earth, was so gorgeous, and tasted like trail mix. I want to start a petition to bring this back ASAP.

Rating: 4.95/5

1. Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie

TikTok

At the end of the day, no one is going to top Hailey Bieber’s iconic Strawberry Glaze Smoothie. There’s a reason it has a permanent place on Erewhon’s menu, and everyone loves it. The strawberry-forward sip is a classic smoothie, and a must-try the next time you’re in LA.

Rating: 5/5