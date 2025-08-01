Heidi Klum is back hosting Project Runway once again, and to celebrate her return, she’s become the latest celeb to collab with Erewhon grocery stores. The Kluminator by Heidi Klum is a kiwi-forward smoothie meant to be hydrating for the summer season and those extra warm days.

The $19 Kluminator actually has 12 ingredients, which includes:

Malk Organic Coconut Milk

Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water

Organic Maple

Whole Harmony Organic Heart Chakra Beverage

Organic Dates

Organic Pineapple

Organic Mango

Organic Aloe

Organic Chia

Organic Matcha

Organic Kiwi Glaze

Organic Coconut Cream

The olive green drink is available now for a limited time through Aug. 21 at all Erewhon tonic bars, and a portion of proceeds from each smoothie will go to support Children’s Hospital LA. Since I’ve made it my mission to try almost every single celebrity Erewhon drink possible, I had to get Klum’s Kluminator smoothie to see how it compares to other trendy sips like Hailey Bieber’s or Sabrina Carpenter’s. Below, you’ll find my honest review:

Heidi’s Kluminator Smoothie Is Super Tart

Most Erewhon smoothies lean heavily on the sweet side. In fact, a lot of them taste more like candy than a blend of organic fruits — but I’m not complaining as someone with a sweet tooth. The Kluminator, though, has a really nice tart flavor as well from the kiwi and pineapple that hits you right away. Don’t get me wrong, there is also a strong sweetness thanks to ingredients like maple and dates, but it comes after the initial punch of sourness.

Erewhon

In the backend, there is a surprising earthy taste from the matcha as well, which I really appreciated for calming down those strong sweet and sour flavors. The only real downside was the presentation. My smoothie wasn’t as brightly green as the pictures online with Erewhon’s signature swirl in the cup, so it wasn’t very Insta-worthy. Even though I’m a foodie who likes to take pics of everything, at the end of the day, taste matters more than looks — and this is delicious.

The Kluminator may not stand out as a totally unique flavor, like Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Wellness Smoothie, but it’s a solid drink I would order again. I especially love it for how hydrating it is with Malk’s new coconut milk and Vita Coco’s coconut water, plus The Kluminator is a great source of fiber with chia and dates.

Overall, if you’re not a strawberry person and want something with a little more tangy, I highly recommend getting this over Hailey Bieber’s viral smoothie. It’s even $1 cheaper — aka a win-win.