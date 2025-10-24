Fans Are Convinced They Know The Name Of Olivia Rodrigo's 3rd Album

It sounds like Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for her next album. At an exclusive American Express concert on Oct. 23, the singer dropped a quite a few Easter eggs about what’s to come. During her performance at Manhattan’s Park Ave Armory, she announced that the show would be her last GUTS-era performance, and fans think she used her on-stage wardrobe to hint at the name of her third studio album.

According to the Livies, Rodrigo’s closet and social media seem to be hinting at a fortuitous-themed album, titled LUCK. The potential album name follows the four-letter, single-word pattern set by Rodrigo’s first two albums, SOUR (released in May 2021) and GUTS (released in September 2023).

Rodrigo’s outfit choice for the American Express concert only cemented this fan theory. For the event, the “Vampire” singer wore a bedazzled minidress in a bright green color. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the dress actually featured a subtle clover pattern — seemingly, a reference to the good luck charm. Fans on TikTok took the dress as subtle confirmation of the third album’s title, and their theory is pretty convincing. Turns out, Rodrigo has been dropping luck-themed hints on social media for months.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Rodrigo’s wardrobe Easter eggs are not always so obvious. Fans pointed out that the singer has also been sporting a lot of polka dots lately. Of course, the pattern is trending right now, but it’s also associated with good fortune and wealth, particularly in the Philippines, where it’s tradition to sport polka dots on New Year’s to encourage a prosperous year ahead. Rodrigo is Filipino-American, and it’s likely that she’s familiar with this tradition and the connotation of wearing polka dot ‘fits.

Other lucky symbols have been popping up on Rodrigo’s social media as well, including plenty of lady bugs. In February 2024, the singer even shared a photo of her holding a “LUCK” card, which also included the word “or” in all-caps — imitating the appearance of her initials.

As if that wasn’t enough, Rodrigo made sure to shoutout luck in her 22nd birthday post on Feb. 21. “thank u for all the birthday wishes!!! I feel like the luckiest girl alive!!! grateful for this year and all the love, friendship, music, magic and spaghetti I got to experience! cheers to 22!!!💋❤️🐞,” she wrote — peep the ladybug emoji. Plus, she was wearing polka dots in the first photo of the carousel.

While Rodrigo has not officially confirmed anything, there are certainly a lot of lucky coincidences hinting at the name for album no. 3.