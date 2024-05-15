Olivia Rodrigo may refer to herself as “a perfect all-American b*tch,” but she’s the envy of audiences all over the globe. Her lyrics normalize feminine rage, her pumped-up music makes you want to get up and dance, plus have you seen her GUTS World Tour ‘fits??? They make the perfect inspo for your own everyday attire.

Though the “Obsessed” singer’s tour-drobe — which is basically a mixed bag of sparkly separates, slogan tanks, and high-waisted hot pants — isn’t exactly affordable or wearable in the day-to-day if you buy the exact items she wears, it can provide Livies like you with the blueprint to zhuzhing up your closet.

If you want to channel your inner “Vampire” on a daily basis, I recreated five of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour styles on a college student’s budget. Whether you’re headed to class, a bar, a music festival, your internship, or are simply running errands, there’s a way to incorporate the girly rockstar energy that Liv always has on stage into your personal fashion choices. Not such a bad idea, right?

For Spicing Up Your “Uniform”

While performing during her Nashville tour stop in March, Rodrigo wore this iconic silver sparkly mini skirt and bra-top matching set. She accessorized with her signature black fishnets, black combat boots, and silver jewelry.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For those who love the sparkle factor, but want to incorporate it in a more everyday fashion, swap out the matching set for a sparkly dress. Whoever said sparkles are only meant for the holidays or nights out was just trying to dim your shine. You can absolutely wear sequins in a more relaxed or day-to-day style by styling your chosen item in a more casual way.

I paired a silver sparkly mini dress with a black mesh bodysuit (for more wearable coverage), Dr. Martens boots, and Rodrigo’s usual silver-toned jewelry. This is a perfectly suitable look for a more dressed-up day of classes or if you’re trying to turn heads during a study session at the library.

INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

For Turning Heads At Your College Bar

On stage in Palm Springs, the “Drivers License” singer brought the heat in sequin-studded high-wasted hot pants and a graphic slogan tee that reads “Just A Girl,” an obvious ode to Gwen Stefani’s band, No Doubt. She elevated the look with sparkly star-printed tights and hints of her red bra peaking through the straps.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The combo of the casual graphic tank and the statement bottoms makes this the perfect outfit to recreate for heading to your local bar or fave clubbing spot. It’s the model definition of cool-girl style that incorporates more relaxed pieces, like the tee, with something fun and glitzy.

For a more attainable recreation, I paired together a hilarious Moxi Mimi baby tee, a metallic Princess Polly mini, rhinestone fishnets, and my holy grail Dr. Martens. The catchline on the tee gives that “I’m just a girl” energy Rodrigo exudes and perfectly balances out the femininity of the skirt. You’ll surely make friends on the dance floor by bonding over your tee.

INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

For Slaying Festival Season

With festival SZN in mind, the singer was clearly channeling her inner desert girlie with this look. The outfit is definitely fit for prancing around a field while listening to your favorite bops. Rodrigo wore a sequin-plated mini dress over a matching black bra and high-waisted briefs while very fittingly performing in Palm Springs, minutes away from the birthplace of Coachella.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Coachella and Stagecoach may be O-V-E-R, but Lollapalooza, Gov Ball, and more are still on the way, so festival season is still in full swing. Taking a page out of Rodrigo’s book, the sheer over-dress is the perfect way to stay cool and comfortable in the upcoming summer heat while still looking fire.

As someone who prefers a bit more coverage, I wore a Savage X Fenty black slip dress under a PrettyLittleThing fishnet maxi dress. Comfortable footwear is also an absolute must. During my own trip to Coachella, my worn-in Dr.Martens were the best footwear option and protected my feet from being stepped on or covered in desert dust.

INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

For Running Errands (But Make It Hot)

Wearing an almost identical ‘fit to her above silver matching set, it is clear that Miss Olivia loves her sequins. Here she wears a triangle bra top with a coordinating mini.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you want that hint of sparkle, but are not ready to commit to the full outfit, take inspo from Rodrigo’s love of sequin bra-tops. This black chainmail bra top from Urban Outfitters is the perfect way to add a casual touch of shine to your everyday errand look.

I threw the top over a Savage X Fenty black bodysuit and added parachute pants plus casual sneakers to finish off the look. For those looking to dress it up for the bar or dinner, eliminate the bodysuit and add the go-to leather pants and boots combo to take the outfit to the next level.

INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

For Giving Boss Energy At Your Internship

A departure from her other more cool-toned shimmery looks, the singer stunned in this, of course sparkly red romper. She accessorized with her typical star-printed tights and silver jewels adorning her neck, wrists, and fingers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though a red sparkly micro-romper might not be suitable for your daily wardrobe, you can definitely recreate this look in a more wearable capacity for any arena.

To take this look to the corporate baddie level, acceptable for an office that allows for more creativity with fashion, I swapped the sequin romper for a pair of red sequin trousers from ASOS. For an appropriate top, I added a red long-sleeve turtleneck and finished off the look with silver accessories. You are now set to slay the day whether you’re responding to emails or making copies at the printer.