Here Are All The Guys Still In The Running For Katie's Heart On The Bachelorette

It’s been a long time since The Bachelor franchise has had such a fun season, but with Katie Thurston as the lead — and Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting — it makes sense why Season 17 of The Bachelorette is such a hit. The dates! The sex positivity! The female hosts! The lead who doesn’t take any sh*t! And while all of the men competing for Katie’s final rose seem to be gems, there can only be one true winner. If you’re wondering who went home on The Bachelorette this week, here’s the breakdown of the guys still left in the running to be crowned Mr. Thurston.

Before finding her guy, Katie caused quite the ~buzz~ on Night 1 of Matt James’ season. The TikTok star may have made her mark by giving the Bachelor a vibrator when they met, but each episode of Season 17 is proving that not only is Katie an icon by way of normalizing female sexuality on mainstream television, but she’s also definitely on the show to find love and not just followers. From sending guys home who weren’t there for the right reasons to continuing her reign of “resident drama stopper,” Queen Katie is all in on the journey.

As for who will get her final rose, only time will tell. But until then, here’s who’s still left on Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette Episode 3 (June 21)

Week 3 started off with a rose ceremony, and after Karl Smite claimed some of the guys weren’t there for the right reasons (but refused to name names), the other contestants banded together — mid-ceremony — to warn Katie about him (basically saying he was just causing problems). Katie listened and sent Karl, along with John Hershey, Garrett Schwartz, and Kyle Howard home. Following the eliminations, Katie went on a group date hosted by former Bachelor star Nick Viall, where she opened up about being a sexual assault survivor. Following the cathartic date, Katie started growing closer to single dad (and widow) Michael.

While it almost seemed like things were going to end on a romantic note, Thomas Jacobs admitted he’d originally gone on The Bachelorette with hopes of — you guessed it — getting followers. Granted, she said he found himself developing real feelings, but Katie said she needed time to think about what Thomas said. Here’s who (in addition to Thomas) is still vying for Kate’s heart after Week 3:

Aaron Andrew M. Andrew S. Brendan Christian Connor B. Conor C. David Greg Hunter James (Aka The Box) Josh Justin Michael Mike Quartney Thomas Tré

The Bachelorette Episode 2 (June 14)

Week 2 brought a group date, the first 1-on-1 date, and one dramatic elimination. After completing to be the “best lover,” Mike Planeta won the group date challenge thanks to his emotional letter about saving sex for marriage. After Katie and her first impression rose recipient, Greg, went on a 1-on-1 date, she had another group date which involved all of the guys mud wrestling each other. Very hot? Yes. Very dramatic? Also yes.

After Aaron Clancy won the group date, he told Katie he didn’t believe Cody Menk was there for the right reasons. After chatting with both men, Katie sent Cody packing then and there. Since there was no rose ceremony during Week 2, there was only the one elimination, but Katie made it clear she wasn’t messing around. Here’s who’s left (but TBD on whether the rest of them are actually there for the right reasons):

Aaron Andrew M. Andrew S. Brendan Christian Connor B. Conor C. David Garrett Greg Hunter James (Aka The Box) John Josh Justin Karl Kyle Michael Mike Quartney Thomas Tré

The Bachelorette Episode 1 (June 7)

Heading into Season 17, 29 men (and one box) were set to compete for Katie’s heart. As per usual, the limo entrances were full of heartfelt moments, cringy pick-up lines, and quite a few memorable (and forgettable) first impressions. After meeting all of the guys (and the box, which turned out to be a very attractive guy named James) and giving Greg the first impression rose, Katie sent home a total of seven guys on night one — Austin, Brandon, Gabriel, Jeff, Landon, Marcus, and Marty. This leaves 23 men still competing for the Bachelorette’s heart. Here’s who’s left:

Aaron Andrew M. Brendan Christian Connor B. David Greg Hunter Justin Michael Mike Quartney Thomas Tré James (Aka The Box) Andrew S. Conor C. Josh Garrett Kyle John Karl Cody

See who — if anyone — gets Katie’s final rose as The Bachelorette Season 17 continues on Monday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (and on Hulu the morning after).