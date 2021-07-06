Connor B. & Greg's Bromance On The Bachelorette Has Twitter Smitten

Sure, the romances that come out of Bachelor Nation can be great, but those aren’t the only meaningful relationships that are created in the franchise. One of the highlights of every season is getting to see the friendships that form between contestants along the way. On Katie Thurston’s season, it’s Connor Brennan and Greg Grippo’s bromance that has fans totally enthralled.

Early episodes of The Bachelorette Season 17 focused heavily on “not here for the right reasons” drama in the house, as the guys dealt with Karl Smith’s overzealous attempts to win Katie over and called out Thomas Jacobs for going on the show to bolster his platform. Luckily, now that the season’s initial “villains” are gone, viewers get to see some of the bonds forming between Katie’s guys, even as they compete against each other for her heart.

On paper, Connor B. and Greg are rivals: Both have made a significant impression on Katie and could potentially be her future husband. But they haven’t let their feelings for the Bachelorette keep them from forming a seriously adorable friendship.

At the beginning of the July 5 Bachelorette episode, Tayshia Adams dropped a bombshell on the guys by informing them that a new contestant, Blake Moynes, was joining the season’s cast. While it was a super *dramatic* moment, the scene also featured one of the highlights of the whole episode: A shot of Connor B. and Greg cuddling together on the couch. The chemistry! The sweetness! This may be Katie’s season, but fans are so here for this new love story.

Even as their friendship blossoms, Connor B. and Greg are both shaping up to be serious final rose contenders. On Night 1, Connor B. and Katie shared a steamy makeout session (even as he was dressed in a cat costume) and have had an adorable rapport ever since, while Greg got the first impression rose and the first 1-on-1 date of the season. Fingers crossed that no matter what happens, this bromance is here to stay.

The Bachelorette Season 17 continues on Monday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.