Here's Why This Bachelorette Week 6 Elimination Had Katie Sobbing

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Connor Brennan fans, but it looks like this kitty’s day in the sun has come to an end. At the very start, viewers were wary about Connor, since he’s a musician from Nashville (which gave fans major Jed Wyatt flashbacks). But after he had a fun limo entrance and struck up a fast connection with Katie, it seemed like first impressions were wrong and fans were all in on Connor. Unfortunately, after an eventful stint on the show, he got the boot. Katie’s reason for eliminating Connor on The Bachelorette Week 6 was sad, but also understandable.

Fans first saw the 29-year-old Tennessee native during his Bachelorette intro package, which involved him playing a ukulele in the bathtub. What sealed the deal for Katie, however, was Connor’s limo entrance. To make a good first impression, Connor came out of his limo in a cat costume. Since Katie loves cats, she clearly felt he had a stellar entrance. “He gets my sense of humor,” she said that night. “Coming out in a cat costume is the way to my heart.”

Even though he didn’t snag the First Impression Rose, Connor the Cat clearly gave off some good vibes. It wasn’t until Week 6 that fans realized Katie was having doubts about him.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After inviting Connor on a 1-on-1 date (which involved a casual day of games and grilling with Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé Jason Tartick), Katie told Kaitlyn she needed to kiss Connor again because she was afraid they were just friends as opposed to something ~more.~ After giving Connor a final smooch, however, it was clear Katie felt the spark wasn't there.

Instead of waiting until the dinner portion of the date, Katie showed up to Conner’s room in sweats while he was still getting ready. As soon as he opened the door, it was pretty clear what was happening since she was bawling. “When we kiss, there was something missing in that kiss,” Katie told Connor. “And that was hard for me because everything about you — about us — was so easy. So good. But when we kiss, that was the one and only time that something was missing.”

While she cried, Connor continued to comfort her, an action that meant a lot to her. “He’s such a good guy. He knew, walking in there, I was probably about to break his heart, I was about to say goodbye, and he still put me first,” Katie said. “He put me first. That’s a man you’d be lucky to be with. And I just hope that when he leaves here tonight, he knows how worthy he is of finding love.”

Even though Connor was obviously devastated, he told Katie the experience was still worth it before they said their goodbyes. While his time on Katie’s season is over, considering how well-liked he is by Katie, the cast, and Bachelor Nation, there’s a chance Connor the Cat could be cast on a future spin-off. Maybe he’d have better luck in Paradise?

Season 17 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.