It looks like there's another Bachelor Nation wedding on the horizon. On May 11, Entertainment Tonight reported Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are engaged. The pair agreed to trade their roses for wedding bells when Tartick proposed on Monday, May 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Despite fans being desperate for their engagement since the reality stars started dating in early 2019, Bristowe told ET the proposal was a complete shock. "Luckily I got my nails done the day before, but these are some funky nails," she said. "I really did think a Jason way of doing it would have been something extravagant and really big. I actually thought he was going to do it maybe in Mexico, on the beach, and I would have saw it coming." So, how did he manage to pull it off without her knowing? By faking a podcast recording session, of course.

Basically, Bristowe *thought* she was about to interview a surprise guest for an episode of her Off the Vine podcast. Instead, at around the 30-minute mark, Tartick interrupted her with an even bigger surprise. "Jason's like, 'Kaitlyn, we're not doing a podcast.' And I'm like, 'You forgot to hit record, didn't you!'" Bristowe said. "He was like, 'No, this is something else,' and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer."

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tartick then presented Bristowe with a 5.09-carat, oval-shaped ring from a small Canadian store called Paris Jewellers located near Bristowe's birthplace. "I was trying to be present, but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed, because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, 'Tequila for Breakfast,'" Bristowe said. "I was like, 'This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'"

Despite rocking a shirt you'd probably rather wear on Spring Break than at your own proposal, Bristowe said the engagement was "everything" she could have asked for. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out." She shared the first pictures of the ring, the proposal, and yes, even the T-shirt on Instagram on May 11 with a caption reading: "Don’t pinch me."

Here's hoping she ditches the boozy tee for the wedding, but if not, I have a feeling it'll be perfect either way.