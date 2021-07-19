From the moment fans met Katie Thurston on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, it was pretty clear the contestant wasn’t your usual cast member. From bringing a vibrator on her limo entrance to calling out in-house bullying, viewers loved Katie’s refreshingly honest-yet-honorable personality. That’s why Bachelor Nation was so enthused when she was named the Season 17 Bachelorette. While it’s been an emotional and empowering journey for the lead thus far, all good things eventually come to an end, and it turns out Katie’s Bachelorette finale is right around the corner.

When Katie’s season premiered on June 7, it was clear she would make a phenomenal lead. From putting her foot down at the first sign of drama to opening up about her experience with sexual assault, she’s been a vision of strength. Plus, with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe serving as hosts after Chris Harrison’s departure, Season 17 has proven to be one of the most enjoyable in a long time.

And while the whole point of the show is to find love (and/or gain followers), it’s always bittersweet when a lead’s time in the spotlight comes to a close. Unfortunately, Katie’s season is not only coming to a close soon, but it’s actually a little shorter than usual seasons. On July 14 Katie tweeted her finale date and it’s sooner than you might think.

The tweet showed a promo photo of Katie in a simple green T-shirt and jeans. “When you’re almost done being #TheBachelorette but you’re 100% done dressing up. The finale airs Aug 9th! Only a few weeks left,” she wrote.

This end date is about a week earlier than the usual finale, which had fans wondering what happened. According to Us Weekly, it was just a matter of Katie not being afraid to send guys home and knowing what she wanted. Whether that means Season 17 ends in an engagement or not, only time will tell, but it sounds like there’s a pretty solid chance Katie found her future Mr. Thurston. And if not, at least Bachelor in Paradise — which has cast seven of Katie’s exes — premieres the week after her finale on Aug. 16. So whether or not Katie finds Mr. Right, Bachelor Nation won’t have to go a single week without watching love stories unfold onscreen.

The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Season 17 finale airs Aug. 9.