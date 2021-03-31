It wouldn't truly feel like summer without watching a whole bunch of hotties look for love on screen. After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, your favorite seasonal dating show is on its way back. So, here's everything you need to know about Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, including intel on the premiere date, cast, filming location and more:

It's been close to two years since Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni packed their swimsuits and headed to paradise. In the summer of 2020, COVID lockdown was well underway, so the Bachelor spinoff series was postponed to 2021. Now, after managing two Bachelorette seasons and one Bachelor season amid COVID (involving all kinds of tests and quarantine requirements), it seems like producers now have a handle on how to film during a pandemic. Plus, with the vaccine now being distributed, 2021 is looking promising for a big Paradise return.

With multiple new installments of the franchise coming to screens this year, you can rest assured there will be plenty of drama (and, you know, maybe even a few love connections) as 2021 continues. With two Bachelorette seasons and Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, there won't be any shortage of content.

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere Date During the March 15 "After the Final Rose" special following Matt James' Bachelor season, guest host Emmanuel Acho said Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season will air this summer, followed by a "super-sized edition" of Bachelor in Paradise later in the summer. (Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will air following BIP in the fall of 2021.) On April 7, the official Bachelor Nation Instagram account revealed Season 7 will premiere on Monday, Aug. 16.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Cast While the full BIP cast list has yet to be released, fans know of at least one contestant who's likely heading to paradise. Fan-fave Dr. Joe Park, who competed on Clare/Tayshia's Bachelorette season, will apparently be looking for love on the beach. In January, after Joe received his second COVID vaccine, ABC exec Rob Mills tweeted to indicate Joe would be partying on the sand.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Hosts Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now that Chris Harrison has given out his final rose, several celebrity guest hosts will lead the Bachelor in Paradise festivities. Confirmed hosts include Saturday Night Live alum David Spade, rapper Lil Jon (who previously appeared on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season), NSYNC’s Lance Bass, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. Oh, and beloved Bachelor Nation bartender Wells Adams will be “master of ceremonies,” whatever that means.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Filming Details It’s not confirmed where filming is taking place, but since Season 1's production took place in Tulum and Seasons 2 through 6 were filmed in Sayulita, there's a pretty good chance BIP Season 7 will also be filmed in Mexico. If not, you can bet it'll be some other warm-weather location that will help you enjoy the last days of summer.

Check back for more updates as they become available.