Bachelor In Paradise Season 7's Celeb Host Lineup Includes Lance Bass And Lil Jon
Yes, you read that right.
It wouldn't truly feel like summer without watching a whole bunch of hotties look for love on screen. After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, your favorite seasonal dating show is on its way back. So, here's everything you need to know about Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, including intel on the premiere date, cast, filming location and more:
It's been close to two years since Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni packed their swimsuits and headed to paradise. In the summer of 2020, COVID lockdown was well underway, so the Bachelor spinoff series was postponed to 2021. Now, after managing two Bachelorette seasons and one Bachelor season amid COVID (involving all kinds of tests and quarantine requirements), it seems like producers now have a handle on how to film during a pandemic. Plus, with the vaccine now being distributed, 2021 is looking promising for a big Paradise return.
With multiple new installments of the franchise coming to screens this year, you can rest assured there will be plenty of drama (and, you know, maybe even a few love connections) as 2021 continues. With two Bachelorette seasons and Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, there won't be any shortage of content.
