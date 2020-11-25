The Nov. 24 episode of The Bachelorette saw quite a few guys getting sent home, and boy, it was a doozy. Bachelorette Tayshia Adams really narrowed down her group of guys, which of course is necessary for her to pick a winner. But in the process, she sent home a beloved fan-favorite and viewers are not happy about it. The tweets about Tayshia eliminating Joe Park on The Bachelorette make it clear just how disappointed fans are to see him leave.

Joe, a 36-year-old anesthesiologist from New York City, flew under the radar for the first few weeks of the Bachelorette season, but he got a lot of attention during the Nov. 17 episode. In it, Joe finally was able to shine, especially during the wrestling portion of the night, when he was honest about not wanting to get aggressive or physical with the other guys. He joked: "You’ve got former NFL players and collegiate athletes. Not to brag, but I was a volleyball star in high school." That self-deprecating humor won him a lot of fans on Twitter, as did his proclamation that he's "a lover, not a fighter."

Joe may not be a physical fighter, but he's done a lot to fight the current coronavirus pandemic, which is just another reason fans love him. Not only did he spend most of 2020 helping coronavirus patients on the frontlines in New York, but he also is a COVID-19 survivor himself, according to his ABC bio. So basically, Joe is a real-life, big-hearted superhero, but unfortunately viewers won't be seeing any more of him on The Bachelorette.

Fans are pretty upset to say goodbye to Joe and his positive attitude. But at least they can still follow him on Instagram to get a regular dose of Dr. Joe.

Let's take a moment to honor all the goodness and light Joe brought to The Bachelorette Season 16, shall we?

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.