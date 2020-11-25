Tayshia Adams eliminated him on the Nov. 24 episode of her season of The Bachelorette, so does that mean Joe Park will be The Bachelor in the future? Fan favorite Park opened up about the possibility in a Nov. 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight. The topic first came up when he was asked whether or not he'd be interested in going on Bachelor in Paradise. "I don't know the answer to that, but I hope I'm in a committed relationship at some point soon! …If I'm single at that time, I would definitely evaluate that option, yes," he responded. "I would not say no right away, but I'd do a little more research and know what I'm getting myself into!"

Next, when the reporter Lauren Zima asked if he'd be interested in being the next Bachelor, he gave a similar answer, saying, "I'll answer the same way I would with Paradise — again, tomorrow is never granted. I would hope I don't have to answer that question, but it's very flattering."

So, I'm going to take that as a "yes" unless someone swoops him up before then. But as of now, Park is still out here single and ready to mingle.

"You know, you and my mom should talk, because she asks me only any time I see her — I'm not sure," he joked with Zima when she pulled a page out of Adams' book and asked why he's still single. "You know, work is obviously busy at times. I don't know how to answer that question — I'm just waiting for the right thing… At this point, I am looking for the real, real thing and I think I'm willing to wait to find somebody who has that kind of potential."

As for who he believes has that sort of potential for his ex Adams, Park spoke pretty candidly. "I would say one, the person who I fell in love with on the show, Brendan... [we] shared some really amazing moments and we bonded a lot during that time on the show, and I think he is a great listener," Park shared when asked who he'd like to see winning Adams' season. "He's funny, he's obviously gorgeous, so I think he has a great shot. Ivan is also really smart, very funny, very sweet, great values. Ivan is somebody I root for... they're good people on the show and good people in real life too."

Here's to hoping one of his picks winds up winning Adams' heart!