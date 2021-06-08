Chris Harrison Is Reportedly Leaving The Bachelor For Good

It looks like Chris Harrison has given out his final rose. On June 8, the day after The Bachelorette Season 17 debuted with guest hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, reports came out that longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison is leaving the franchise for good. Deadline broke the news that, after stepping away from the spotlight following a racism controversy earlier in 2021, Harrison is permanently ending his 19-year run with the reality dating franchise. Elite Daily reached out to reps for ABC for comment on the report but didn’t hear back in time for publication.

More to come...