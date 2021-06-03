A Bunch Of Celebs Will Reportedly Replace Chris Harrison On Paradise

Get ready for paradise like you’ve never seen it before. Longtime Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison is reportedly continuing his extended break from the franchise, so you may be wondering: Who the heck will host Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?! Apparently, a bunch of celebs are taking over the gig.

On Wednesday, June 2, Page Six reported that the latest season of the hit summer spinoff will be hosted not by Paradise bartender Wells Adams, nor by Season 17 Bachelorette hosts Tayshia Adams or Kaitlyn Bristowe, but by comedian and former Saturday Night Live star David Spade. But wait... what?! The Bachelor franchise loves promising that each season features the biggest shockers ever, but this reveal truly made me gasp. Still, it seems like he won’t be the only host hitting the beach this year: According to People, Spade will be one of several guest hosts to rotate through the season. A rep for the show declined to comment on the report.

Fans will have to wait and see who else takes on the hosting gig, but expect to see plenty more funny faces. According to Page Six, Spade was reportedly picked because, as a source told the outlet, “the producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious.” It helps that Spade also happens to be a hardcore member of Bachelor Nation. He’s known for sharing his takes on Instagram and even mentioned the franchise during a March appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I like it all,” he said when Kimmel asked him to choose between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. “I just make fun of whatever’s in front of me.”

While the news that multiple guest hosts from outside Bachelor Nation will reportedly fill Harrison’s shoes is surprising, the fact that he’ll continue his break from the spotlight isn’t. Harrison stepped away from his hosting duties back in March, after facing backlash for defending Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racism. (Kirkconnell has since apologized for her actions and Harrison has since apologized for defending them.) Since then, some fan favorites (like The Bachelorette’s Ivan Hall) have said they wouldn’t appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 if Harrison was the host.

While the season’s cast hasn’t been announced yet, fans can start looking forward to watching them navigate all the summery romance and drama with some brand-new hosts by their side.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 premieres Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.