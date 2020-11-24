It happens every season: One second you don't think anyone's good enough for the Bachelorette and the next, you're shipping someone so hard you'd think you're the one giving out roses. While you might have already had your crushes picked out, get ready to add another fave to your Bachelor Nation roster because there's a Season 16 contestant viewers might have been sleeping on. After doing a deep dive on The Bachelorette's Ivan Hall, it's clear the contestant is the whole package.

After doing some major investigating, it looks like Ivan is one of those contestants who might actually be there for the right reasons. The 28-year-old, biracial Texan has an impressive job, is close with his family, and most importantly, is ready to settle down (at least, that's what he told ABC). Plus! He's very kind on the eyes. Here's what you need to know about the Lone Star State stud:

Ivan was born in Chicago, but he currently lives in Dallas, Texas where he works as aeronautical engineer. According to his ABC bio, that involves building jets for the US military which might be the most impressive-sounding job on the history of the show. When he's not making literal airplanes, he's connecting with his family with whom he's close with. He says he talks to his mom every day which is probably true since he shows her plenty of love on Insta and her Filipino cooking is some of his favorite food.

From the sound of it, Ivan's mom raised him well since some of his favorite qualities in a partner are intelligence and ambition. In fact, his bio says "nothing turns him on more than getting into a spirited debate with the woman he loves," which bodes well for Tayshia since she's the epitome of well-spoken.

In addition to hanging out with his fam and debating with his partner, the self-proclaimed "recovered Croc enthusiast" dreams of running an exotic car rental company one day, which means he'll probably own a whole bunch of really nice cars someday. And when he's not fantasizing about his future, Ivan can be found playing tennis, perfecting his posing skills, and showing off his washboard abs on Instagram.

Basically, it would be hard to find a better future hubby. If Tayshia doesn't choose him, I'd officially like to state that Ivan is total Bachelor material. Fans will have to wait to see how it all shakes out, but no matter what, here's hoping the dreamy Texan finds his happily ever after.

Watch Season 16 of The Bachelorette Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.