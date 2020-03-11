Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to reflect Clare Crawley's new Bachelorette cast.

Clare Crawley's season is starting months after it was originally supposed to air, and yet it's already truly one of the most dramatic seasons ever. After a filming delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and a major promotion of contestant Matt James to series lead as the next Bachelor, Clare Crawley's *new* Bachelorette cast has been announced. From the looks of it, there have been some major changes made to the original lineup of eligible suitors.

ABC originally announced Clare's cast back on March 11, the day after Peter's Bachelor season ended. Because of the way Bachelor Nation casting works, a lot of these guys were likely selected before Clare was chosen as the season's lead, and it showed: Most of the suitors were in their 20s, while Clare is 39. That could have been a major reason why producers continued to look for more guys for the cast, as Chris Harrison revealed only a week after the original cast announcement was made.

Then, on June 12, things really changed. ABC revealed Matt James, aka Tyler Cameron's best bud and roommate, would be the next Bachelor, instead of competing on Clare's season like originally planned.

Following that, fans were all but certain there would be more cast changes to come — and they were right. On the night of July 14, The Bachelorette's Facebook page revealed a list of 42 men who "may be on this season." That means these guys are all in the running, but it's likely not every single one will make it to the first episode.

The new cast list includes 17 guys who were previously announced on the original cast list, plus 25 new faces; 15 dudes from the original list were cut (or, you know, promoted to Bachelor). ABC has apparently figured out ways to resume production safely, so Clare and her guys should finally arrive on screens in the coming months.

Check out the men selected for Clare's season and start picking your faves now:

The Bachelorette is expected to return sometime in fall 2020, airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.