For many A-list celeb couples, privacy is hard to come by. Most can't even go to the grocery store together without getting their photo snapped, which is why I'm always so impressed when they manage to keep an entire wedding under wraps. There are more celebrity couples who got married in secret than you may realize, and while some shared photos and deets from the big day after the fact, a few pairs have yet to confirm the nuptials even happened. And of course, some wedding guests spilled the beans before the newlyweds got the chance to do so themselves, which is to be expected.

As much as I like knowing about A-list weddings ahead of time, it's completely understandable why some celebrities prefer to keep their special day away from prying eyes. There are even couples who are so secretive that it's still unclear whether they're married or not. (Are you secretly married, Emma Stone and Dave McCary? What's your marital status, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn? Any chance of an update, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham?) The world may never know the status of some duos, but here are some of the most well-kept secret weddings in Hollywood that I do know about.

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images After getting engaged in May 2019 following two years of dating, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in October 2020, and they announced their secret wedding in the most unexpected way. Meals on Wheels America, the nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among senior citizens by providing meals across the country, broke the news with an Instagram post featuring the Staten Island Ferry sailing beneath the words "JOST MARRIED." "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the post read. Soon after, Jost debuted his new wedding band during Saturday Night Live's Halloween episode.

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After getting engaged in September 2019, it was rumored Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi would postpone their nuptials until 2021, but William and Harry's cousin decided to tie the knot in 2020 instead. Her intimate surprise wedding took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in July, and it was reportedly attended by about 20 close friends and family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and the bride's father, Prince Andrew, per People. Though Beatrice doesn't have a public IG account, her sister Eugenie shared a pic from the wedding on her own grid, writing, "What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together."

Jonathan Van Ness & Mark Peacock Jonathan Van Ness' wedding announcement came as a total surprise, as he hadn't even previously told fans he was seeing anyone. On New Year's Eve 2020, the Queer Eye star took to IG to announce he'd married his "best friend," and though he didn't tag his partner or mention him by name in the Instagram post, he later share more information about his nuptials (and his partner, Mark Peacock) on Twitter. "Surprise," he wrote. "We got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer. Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we're so happy to share this news. Happy New Year!"

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Three days before tying the knot in May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a private ceremony to exchange vows. However, fans only learned about it during the Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey nearly three years later. "We called the archbishop and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'" Markle explained to Winfrey during the interview. According to Markle, the backyard ceremony included just the two of them and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury (who also presided over their public wedding at St George's Chapel), and though the secret ceremony apparently wasn't legally binding, it still sounds totally sweet.

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Seven months after announcing that they were planning to tie the knot, Hilary Duff secretly married Matthew Koma in a small and intimate celebration at home in December 2019. "It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends," a reportedly claimed to People at the time. Duff confirmed the surprise celebration herself the next day by posting a pic from the big day on Instagram, which she simply captioned, "This."

Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's romance has been low-key since it began back in 2015, so it's no surprise their wedding was kept totally under wraps. In a July 2019 video interview on his YouTube channel, Sheeran told Charlamagne Tha God he and Seaborn secretly got married back in December 2018. According to The Sun, the "top-secret" wedding reportedly took place right before Christmas at Sheeran's country estate in Suffolk, England. "It was very quiet — just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family, and the priest," an insider reportedly claimed. "There were only 40 people — so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or pop star pals. He wanted no fuss, and he wanted it to be something entirely for them — just a tiny winter wedding." The couple is so good at keeping secrets that they even secretly welcomed a baby together in 2020.

Cardi B & Offset Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After less than eight months of dating, Cardi B and Offset decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony in Fulton County, Georgia, in September 2017. Surprisingly, fans didn't learn about until nearly a year later, when TMZ tracked down their wedding certificate in June 2018. After TMZ broke the news, Cardi B defended their decision to keep the wedding private on Twitter. "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" she wrote. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday In June 2020, Raven-Symoné announced her marriage to Miranda Pearman-Maday in an IG post, which left fans shook, as this was also the first time the former View host had gone public with her relationship. She shared a pic from the big day along with the caption, "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a**hole!!! I's married NOW." Raven-Symoné later opened up about their non-traditional ceremony during a July 2020 interview with Vogue. "We didn't need that old archetype of 'this is what you're supposed to do.' We did what we wanted to do," she said. "Because ultimately, what [the] ceremony is for, the original one, is a symbolic connection. It's not even the real connection because the real connection happens before the 'I do.'"

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Three months after romance rumors first surfaced, Amy Schumer finally confirmed she was dating chef Chris Fischer. In February 2018, Schumer shared a (since-deleted) pic on Instagram, which showed her kissing Fischer at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party, and then, just four days after confirming their relationship, Schumer announced that she and Fischer had secretly tied the knot. They said "I do" in Malibu, California, and during an April 2018 interview with Howard Stern, Schumer revealed that she planned their nuptials in just a few days. She even admitted to sending a text to family and friends saying, "I'm getting married on Tuesday. I hope you can come." V on-brand.

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In July 2015, after just about three years of dating and many years of friendship, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Oak Glen, California. The wedding came as a surprise to fans as — just a year earlier — Kunis confessed she'd never actually imagined herself getting married. "I never wanted to get married. From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage," she told W during a July 2014 interview. "Then things changed — I found the love of my life. Now my theory on weddings is: Don't invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly. My parents are OK with that. They're just excited that I said yes."

Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kerry Washington is notoriously private when it comes to her marriage and family, and you may not even know that she tied the knot with Nnamdi Asomugha, a former NFL star, all the way back in June 2013. According to their marriage license, which was obtained by People, the low-key pair reportedly said "I do" in Hailey, Idaho, and her parents were listed as their witnesses. Washington didn't confirm the marriage herself until an October 2018 interview with Marie Claire, when she referred to Asomugha as her "husband." As Washington explained to Glamour back in September 2013, a few months after secretly marrying Asomugha, she prefers to keep her relationship out of the limelight. "I learned through experience that it doesn't work for me to talk about my personal life," she said.

Lily Allen & David Harbour David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily Allen and David Harbour sparked engagement rumors in May 2020 after less than a year of dating, and in September 2020, they finally confirmed those rumors by tying the knot. Allen and Harbour got hitched in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, and the ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Harbour took to IG soon after to share some pics from the adorably chill day, writing, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé and JAY-Z rarely divulge much about their private lives, and even 13 years later, not too much is known about their intimate surprise ceremony back in April 2008. The couple held the wedding in JAY-Z's New York City penthouse in front of 40 guests, and the duo reportedly banned cell phones to keep the celebration as private as possible. In April 2020, Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding on IG in honor of the couple's 12-year anniversary. "It seemed like yesterday these guys walked down the aisle," Tina captioned the post. "Such beautiful memories of that day, now it's twelve years later. Three gorgeous babies later and love still prevails." Beyoncé and JAY-Z also shared footage from their wedding day during their first joint Arena tour, On The Run.

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images After just about two years of dating Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady popped the question in January 2009, and apparently, the two couldn't wait to make things official. In February 2009, Brady and Bündchen got married in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, and Brady later told GQ in November 2009 that the wedding only took 10 days to plan. "I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there," he said. A few months later, the couple had a second celebration in Costa Rica (where they own a house) with extended family members, which was also kept totally under wraps.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are famously candid about their long-time relationship, but back in October 2013, they decided to discreetly tie the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse. Bell didn't even share pics from the simple ceremony until nearly three years after the fact during a July 2016 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. During an interview with People, Bell opened up about their low-key nuptials. "I don't fault anyone who wants a big day – especially girls," she said. "[But] we get more than enough attention in our everyday lives. I also wear more than enough party dresses."

Shay Shariatzadeh & John Cena Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In October 2020, sources for PWInsider claimed John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh reportedly had a secret wedding in Tampa, Florida, according to official documents reportedly obtained by TMZ Sports. The two were first linked in March 2019, and just about a year later, they sparked engagement rumors when Shariatzadeh was spotted with what looked like a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger. Though the actor and the engineer have yet to comment on the wedding rumors, Cena's ex Nikki Bella seemingly confirmed the marriage by congratulating the couple. During a December 2020 appearance on the All Things Vanderpump podcast, a fan asked Bella if she'd reached out to Cena following his reported wedding and she joked, "Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?" before adding, "John, congratulations on your wedding. I'm very, very happy for you."

Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images After just a few weeks of dating actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski announced she was married in an April 2018 Instagram Story. The two quietly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony, and though fans were initially skeptical, the couple is still going strong (and recently welcomed their first child together). During a November 2018 appearance on Busy Tonight, Ratajkowski explained their reasoning for keeping the celebration hush-hush. "Weddings are amazing. I wanna party, I wanna celebrate love and relationships," she told host Busy Philipps. "But this was just for us, and it was very nice."