Hilary Duff is off the market, y'all. Seven months after announcing that they were planning to tie the knot, Hilary Duff reportedly married Matthew Koma in a small and intimate celebration at her house. Elite Daily reached out to Duff and Koma's reps for confirmation of the reported ceremony, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the parents-of-one said their "I dos" in front of friends and family, according to People. While both Duff and Koma have yet to share details about their big day, an inside source told People that the couple decided to keep the celebration small.

"The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends," the insider said. "The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard."

While not much is known about the wedding party or who was in attendance at the event, the source confirmed, "Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close."

The couple's ceremony comes seven months after the songwriter proposed to Duff back in May. At the time, the Lizzie McGuire alum shared the news via Instagram with two selfies of the couple along with the caption, "He asked me to be his wife."

However, it wasn't always smooth sailing on this couple's path to happily ever after. Back in 2015, the pair hit it off almost instantly while collaborating on Duff's album Breathe In. Breathe Out — "They had great chemistry in the studio," a source reportedly told Us Weekly in 2017. "Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute" — and in January 2017, they made their first public appearance together while attending Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont.

They quickly made things Instagram official just one month later while vacationing together in Costa Rica, but then they split up in March 2017 due to "busy schedules," according to E! News. However, in October of that year, Duff revealed that not only were they back on, but that they'd actually broken up and gotten back together three times at that point.

During an interview on The Talk, Duff said, "It’s going so great. I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated..."

Less than a year later, the couple announced in June 2018 that they were expecting a child together via Instagram. Duff wrote, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!"

They welcomed their daughter Banks in October of that year, and Koma popped the question just seven months later.

While there might have been a few bumps along the way to the aisle, Duff reportedly always knew that Koma was the one.

"Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal," an inside source told E! News at the time of their engagement. "She's really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary's family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger."

Congratulations to the happy couple!