Pump the brakes, sound the wedding bells — Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn and has finally confirmed it! In a new video interview on his YouTube channel, which dropped on July 12 in tandem with his album No. 6 Collaborations Project, Sheeran told Charlamagne Tha God that he and Seaborn are, in fact, married — and the wedding reportedly happened back in December.

