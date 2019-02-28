Bum bum bum bum bum... bum bum bum bum... If you didn't catch that, that was the tune to "Here Comes The Bride" and it's in honor of Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's rumored wedding. According to reports from The Sun, the two high school sweethearts tied a knot in a small ceremony right before Christmas at Sheeran's country estate in the Suffolk region of England. Elite Daily has reached out to Sheeran's reps for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

One of the reasons we might not have seen any pictures of the alleged top-secret ceremony is that, according to The Sun, the couple reportedly did not invite any celebrities to their wedding. Yep, that's right. That means that even his BFF Taylor Swift reportedly didn't even snag an invite.

But, if the reports are true, Swift really shouldn't be too offended. The ceremony was reportedly extremely exclusive. The Sun reports that only 40 friends and family members were invited.

"It was very quiet — just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest," a source told The Sun. "He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

He also added, "Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it."

The "Thinking Out Loud" star popped the big question in December 2017 and shared the exciting engagement news a month later on Instagram.

It wouldn't be totally out of character for the couple to do a top-secret wedding, considering the fact that they've been relatively low-key throughout the entirety of their relationship.

Sheeran didn't even announce that he was engaged to Cherry until a month after he proposed. After popping the question in December of 2017, Sheeran announced news of his engagement with fans on Jan. 20, 2017.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year," he captioned a blurry-but-adorable polaroid of him hugging Cherry and kissing her on the cheek. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."

But don't get your hopes too high about the possible wedding. E! News reports that this actually isn't even the first time that fans have speculated they got secretly married.

Back in February 2018, just a month after he announced their engagement, E! News reports that fans thought they were married when he was reportedly spotted wearing a band on his ring finger.

But Sheeran put those rumors to rest shortly after they started swirling about. "I'm not married," he clarified at the 2018 BRIT Awards red carpet on Feb. 21, 2018. He sweetly added, "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it."

The singer also confused fans even further back in August during an Instagram Q&A when he answered a fan who asked when the wedding is by saying that it "maybe already happened."

TeddysFanta on YouTube

That being said, a few days after the same Q&A he did mention in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he'd prefer a small ceremony to a big blowout wedding. "I don't like large groups of people at the best of times so.... I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people," he explained, adding that small weddings have "a good vibe."

Here's to hoping he loves her 'til she's 70 just like he promised in "Thinking Out Loud."